Ariana Grande channels the musical fairy of hope in & # 39; Kidding & # 39; by Jim Carrey

Show time

Making a cameo in the last episode of the drama series, the hitmaker & # 39; Thank You, Next & # 39; He shows his musical ability along with the lead actor and Catherine Keener.

Ariana Grande United Jim Carrey for a cameo with pixie dust in the last episode of his series "Joking"Sunday, February 23.

Directed by Michel Gondry, who previously teamed up with Carrey for "Eternal glow of the immaculate mind", the episode features the hit creator" Side to Side "as Piccola Grande, the Pickle Fairy of Hope.

Grande appeared in two musical segments, including the Broadway-style song "Stick Together," which also featured Carrey and her co-star. Catherine Keener.

The singer announced the appearance last August (2019)

"There's nothing crazier than working and spending time with someone you've idolized and adored since before you could talk," he wrote next to a picture of her and Carrey hugging. "Actually, what is even crazier is to discover that this person is more special, warm and generous than you would have ever imagined."