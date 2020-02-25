Apple will surprise everyone with a new iPhone next month, and now we know even more about it: BGR

%MINIFYHTMLb5275842704eb740e9463b3371c92a1511% %MINIFYHTMLb5275842704eb740e9463b3371c92a1512%

There is a new iPhone in process, and I'm not even talking about Apple's iPhone 12 series that will arrive in September with a tight design and 5G connectivity. It is a different type of iPhone, the device that Apple has been waiting for since 2017. Well, it is probably in 2018 when he realized that he needed this phone because it was when Apple stopped launching new iPhones with Touch ID support. The iPhone 8 was the last device of this type, since Apple moved to Face ID authentication instead: it is the design of the iPhone X combined with the immaturity of the fingerprint detection technology on the screen that dictates the change. While the iPhone 8 remained in the inventory, and is currently the cheapest iPhone you can buy from Apple, it did not receive any updates. It is still shaking the 2017 grade hardware, which is still superior to the flagship Android hardware of 2017 and 2018, but not as future proof as you might wish.

An increasing number of reports in recent months claimed that the iPhone 8 will have a successor this year, a device that we have been calling iPhone SE 2 and iPhone 9 until recently, when we learned that Apple could do something unexpected with the device. When it comes to naming. The "iPhone,quot; should arrive in stores in early April after a revelation in late March, and we have more and more evidence that retailers are preparing for the new device. And new reports say the iPhone will come in up to six different colors.

%MINIFYHTMLb5275842704eb740e9463b3371c92a1513% %MINIFYHTMLb5275842704eb740e9463b3371c92a1514%

Jon Prosser of FrontPageTech published during the weekend images that show the Target inventory system where you can find a $ 399 iPod touch X Generation.

%MINIFYHTMLb5275842704eb740e9463b3371c92a1515% %MINIFYHTMLb5275842704eb740e9463b3371c92a1516% A "iPod Touch X generation,quot; and a "iPad 10.5 X,quot; display unit are also included in Target systems. The "iPod Touch X,quot; is almost CERTAINly the new $ 400 iPhone. It comes in 6 SKUs, so possibly 6 color options. The "iPad 10.5 X,quot; is probably the new iPad Pro. pic.twitter.com/eCz1gVvfkb – Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) February 22, 2020

This generated a series of leaks that revealed that Apple is also preparing to launch other "X,quot; products, including new iPad and Apple TV. And from those leaks it became clear that the nickname "Generation X,quot; was used as placeholder text for the trade name of these products.

Prosser said the expensive iPod touch came in 6 SKUs and that the device is actually a smartphone. $ 399 makes no sense as a price for iPod touch when cheaper iPads are more affordable than that. However, it is the rumored entry price for the new iPhone.

The leaks that followed also featured the supposed colors of the new iPhone 2020, as seen below:

If it is accurate, we are seeing black, white, red, pink, blue and yellow for the iPhone / iPhone 9 / iPhone SE 2.

On the other hand, there is no way to verify these rumors, but the fact that Target stores have lists of placeholders for six devices that match the rumors of the iPhone 9 is an indication that the launch of the iPhone will take place late March, as previously reported. It is not clear if Apple will hold a press event or announce the new products with the help of press releases due to concerns about the coronavirus

Image source: Apple Inc.