Apple is working on a revolutionary new all-glass iPhone design with a wraparound screen – BGR

%MINIFYHTMLe67e1727c807c4e00b3ededdcb5ac61411% %MINIFYHTMLe67e1727c807c4e00b3ededdcb5ac61412%

While smartphones these days are more convincing and powerful than ever, it cannot be denied that smartphone updates have become somewhat incremental in recent years. While this does not mean that new smartphone launches are not exciting, it explains why companies like Samsung and Motorola have been trying to position folding phones such as next big deal.

Meanwhile, Apple has a penchant for patience. In other words, there is no reason to believe that Apple will launch into the world of folding phones until there is evidence that a) consumers want that form factor and b) the form factor proves to be beneficial. That said, some of the first reviews of the Motorola Razr and the Galaxy Flip Z suggest that folding phones may be nothing more than a passing fad.

%MINIFYHTMLe67e1727c807c4e00b3ededdcb5ac61413% %MINIFYHTMLe67e1727c807c4e00b3ededdcb5ac61414%

Still, that does not mean that Apple is not playing with interesting ideas. To this end, Apple recently filed a patent for an iPhone design consisting of a six-sided glass housing. In other words, imagine an iPhone with a wraparound glass screen that would allow the user to view the relevant information on the sides of the device, along with the bottom and top edges of the device.

%MINIFYHTMLe67e1727c807c4e00b3ededdcb5ac61415% %MINIFYHTMLe67e1727c807c4e00b3ededdcb5ac61416%

As an illustrative example, the following drawing provides that the bottom of an iPhone screen be used to present users with a rolling stock and current temperature ticker.

Is this now something we can realistically expect to come out of Apple soon? Probably not, especially considering that Apple tends to patent all kinds of extravagant ideas that its engineers and designers propose. Even so, the patent shows that Apple is open to exploring unique and novel form factors.

By the way, an interesting use case idea presented by Apple Insider read:

This could mean replacing the hardware mute switch, sleep / activation button or volume controls, with touch detection areas. Apple could use force detection to allow users to squeeze an iPhone, perhaps telling it to send a call to voicemail.

It is a fascinating idea, no doubt, but after the little enthusiastic response to the Touch Bar on the MacBook Pro, there is something to be said about outdated physical buttons. In summary, the patent recently filed by Apple is intriguing, but we would be surprised to see Apple launch something like this soon, if it does.