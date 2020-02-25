Apple engineer playing smartphone video games during Fatal Mountain View Tesla Crash – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – An Apple engineer, who died two years ago in a fiery Tesla accident on a Silicon Valley highway, was playing a video game on his smartphone at the time of the accident, the National Safety Board announced of Transportation at a hearing on Tuesday.

The NTSB hearing was held to disclose the agency's findings of an almost two-year investigation into the death of Walter Huang in a fatal accident on Highway 101 March 2018.

The focus of the investigation was the use and safety of the autopilot function of Tesla.

NTSB President Robert Sumwalt opened the hearing by saying that partially automated driving systems such as Tesla cannot drive on their own. However, drivers continue to use them without paying attention. He said the board has made recommendations to six automakers to stop the problem and only Tesla has not responded.

Federal investigators said Huang, a video game developer for Apple, had his hands off the wheel and was playing a game on his smartphone at the time of the accident. I was not paying attention to the road and the autopilot function guided the car.

Sumwalt also criticized Apple, saying that the Silicon Valley tech giant should have a policy that tells its employees not to use their devices while they are behind the wheel.

"The driver of the crash driver, Apple, is a technology leader, but like most employers, he has yet to develop a distracted driving policy," Sumwalt said.

The board was expected to announce its findings on the cause of the accident at the end of the hearing.

Before the hearing, the NTSB published a treasure trove of documents used by its investigators. Among the documents were statements that said Huang had told his wife that the autopilot had previously diverted his SUV to the same barrier in the United States 101 near Mountain View, where it later crashed. Huang died in a hospital for his injuries.

"Walter said the car would be diverted to the barrier in the morning when he went to work," the Huang family's lawyer wrote in response to NTSB's questions.

Huang also described the malfunction of the autopilot to his brother, the lawyer wrote, in addition to talking with a friend who owns a Model X. Huang, a software engineer, discussed with the friend how a patch in the autopilot software affected his performance and made the model X veer said the lawyer's response.

At some point before the accident, Huang took his Tesla to a service center to correct a "navigation error," said the lawyer's response. But Tesla could not duplicate the problem and was not repaired.

The Huang family is suing Tesla and the California Department of Transportation for allegedly not maintaining the road.

NTSB staff members had already recommended that California transportation officials move faster to repair road safety barriers damaged by vehicles.

An agency report says the California authorities failed to repair the barrier that was damaged in an accident 11 days before Huang was killed. In that incident, a 2010 Toyota Prius traveling over 75 mph (120 kmh) crashed into the dimmer, a shock absorber that protects vehicles from hitting the end of concrete lane dividers. The 31-year-old driver survived the accident and received treatment for relatively minor injuries, the NTSB said.

The California Highway Patrol responded to the accident on March 12, but did not notify the California Department of Transportation of the damage, as necessary, the NTSB said.

The 2017 Huang Tesla Model X was traveling at 114 mph (71 mph) when it crashed into the same attenuator, which the NTSB determined had been damaged and repaired more frequently than any other left exit in District 4 of Caltrans, which includes All San Francisco Bay Area, a region of 7 million people.

In the three years prior to the Tesla accident, the device was hit at least five times, including an accident that caused death. A car hit him again on May 20, 2018, approximately two months after the Tesla accident, the NTSB said.

California Department of Transportation spokesman Matt Rocco said the department is reviewing the NTSB report to determine its next steps, but declined to answer questions.

"Security remains the top priority of Caltrans," he said.

