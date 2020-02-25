Anthony Joshua's world title fight against Tyson Fury deserves the "dreamed,quot; British place, says Eddie Hearn | Boxing News

%MINIFYHTML581b406516ae3e0d3d63d031fbb6fda911% %MINIFYHTML581b406516ae3e0d3d63d031fbb6fda912%









%MINIFYHTML581b406516ae3e0d3d63d031fbb6fda913% %MINIFYHTML581b406516ae3e0d3d63d031fbb6fda914%







3:11



A fight for the world title between Joshua and Fury & # 39; will happen & # 39; says Eddie Hearn

A fight for the world title between Joshua and Fury & # 39; will happen & # 39; says Eddie Hearn

The undisputed fight for the world heavyweight title against Tyson Fury deserves a place of "dream,quot; in Britain, says promoter Eddie Hearn.

%MINIFYHTML581b406516ae3e0d3d63d031fbb6fda915% %MINIFYHTML581b406516ae3e0d3d63d031fbb6fda916%

The head of Matchroom Boxing, Hearn, has revealed that he wants Joshua to put his belts into play & # 39; super & # 39; of the WBA, IBF and WBO against the newly crowned WBC champion Tyson Fury this summer, or later in 2020 if Deontay Wilder invokes an immediate rematch after losing the WBC belt at a loss stop.

Joshua regained his world titles with a rematch victory over Andy Ruiz Jr in Saudi Arabia, while Fury knocked down Wilder in Las Vegas, but Hearn wants British rivals to share the ring in front of a massive audience in his homeland.

1:17 Hearn has revealed that Joshua wants to fight Fury next Hearn has revealed that Joshua wants to fight Fury next

"You have two teams and all the options are in the middle," said Hearn. Sky sports news. "You have to think that Tyson Fury has boxed his last four fights in the United States. There is a reason for that, there is more money in the United States than in the United Kingdom."

"Anthony Joshua has boxed his last two fights out of the country. One in Madison Square Garden, another in Saudi Arabia. Now he wants to go home."

"It would be an absolute honor and a dream to promote Tyson Fury against Anthony Joshua in the United Kingdom. Everything in the world of common sense tells you where it should be."

"We also know in a world of common sense that all these offers will come from all over the world to organize this fight. I can't lie to you and tell you that they will be ignored, because they won't be.

"But I do believe that if you ask AJ and Fury, from the heart, where do you want this fight? They would say the United Kingdom and the same with me."

Joshua previously defended his world titles at Wembley Stadium

"But we do know that this fight has not only become the biggest fight in the history of British boxing, but it could be the biggest fight in the history of the sport. This could be one of the biggest sporting events at the level world. If we can do it here, what a chance it would be for us. "

Fury's American promotional team, Top Rank, has indicated that they also want to organize a fight with Joshua and would be willing to consider all the options for the place.

Fury has increased his popularity and profile while fighting in the United States.

"While we now have momentum, I would love to see the fight later this year," Top Rank president Todd DuBoef told Sky Sports last week.

"(Joshua vs. Fury) is huge in all areas. We must listen to fans, listen to the world, listen to people who support boxing by making these convincing games as soon as possible."

"It's a fight that goes through both marvelously. Since Fury joined our ship it has become a star in the US, and attracts a lot of attention. Joshua's interest is driven by the United Kingdom just because he hasn't pushed his flag to the US as much as Fury. But the heavyweight world champion works anywhere. "

Wilder must decide if he will take a rematch with Fury

Instead, Fury could face Wilder again if the US team activates a clause in their contract for a third fight, which would mean that Joshua continues with an expected fight against the mandatory IBF challenger Kubrat Pulev at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on June 20.

Dillian Whyte is the mandatory challenger for Fury's WBC belt, but will not receive his guaranteed title opportunity until February 2021 and is ready to fight Alexander Povetkin next.