Anna Faris looks forward to getting married. That's why he kept the commitment a secret!

Anna Faris is waiting for her big day! That said, the actress is also very happy that she no longer has to keep her commitment to cinematographer Michael Barrett secret.

After rumors of a long time, the two have finally confirmed that they are really engaged, so they no longer have to keep it a secret.

Privileged information shared through HollywoodLife why they wanted to do that in the first place!

Fans know that the actress confirmed her commitment to Michael Barrett earlier this month while she was invited on The Late Late Show With James Corden.

As a result, the source shared with the news media that ‘Anna is so happy that everyone knows the truth about her commitment to Michael. He knew there were rumors for months about his engagement. But now that he has confirmed the rumors, he feels he can finally celebrate his commitment and no longer feels the need to hide anything. "

Apparently, his commitment was not one hundred percent secret.

After all, his "closest friends and family have known, but being able to talk about it in public has been really liberating."

After seeing the yellow diamond on his finger in November, the public already had some suspicions.

Sure enough, she showed that same ring to James Corden when he announced his engagement.

When it comes to the reason he did not confirm the great news at the beginning, the source explained that: "Anna is in love with being in love and that is why everyone in her life knew about her good fortune before the world." Everyone who is important in his life knew that he was engaged and that is what he wanted. But she knew that the rest of the world would also discover it eventually and now she is happy that people know because she has nothing to hide. "

Now, she "can't wait to get married because she wants to show people what true love is and if they can somehow learn from her love, even better!"



