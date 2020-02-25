Andy Murray says he may need another hip operation | Tennis news

%MINIFYHTML9be77a0597b4408e34c248d596321a7b11% %MINIFYHTML9be77a0597b4408e34c248d596321a7b12%





Andy Murray hasn't played since the Davis Cup finals in November

Andy Murray says he may need to undergo another operation in an attempt to return to high level tennis.

The former world number one has not played a game since the Davis Cup final in November after being diagnosed with what was initially thought to be a mild bruise on his pelvic bone.

Murray retired from the Australian Open and then two ATP events earlier this month and admits that he might need an operation to eliminate bone growth associated with the hip lining surgery he underwent last January.

"I hope to know at the end of next month if I am good at playing or not," Murray said.

"That's what I have to expect. And then the problem is that, if they can't do it with an arthroscope, which is obviously hope, I will have to reopen. That obviously takes longer to recover."

The three-time Grand Slam champion says he resumed practice and the race a few days ago.

"It has been incredibly complex," Murray said.

"In the Davis Cup I was diagnosed with a bruise in the pubic bone, which was mild and obviously not a big problem, but they can bother if they are not handled properly."

"It really didn't improve. I started to rehabilitate myself, I started hitting some balls, I started running again on the belt and other things to try to build again."

"I thought maybe I had irritated him and I should give him enough time until he disappeared. But my pain wasn't getting better. Basically I said:" Look, I'm not happy with this diagnosis.

"And because of the hip and metal in the hip, it is extremely difficult to get a clear diagnosis because the metal in the scan makes it extremely difficult to read."

"Then the concern was then, well, we can't see exactly what is happening here, is there a problem with the real prosthesis? Then, from there, I had to get a bone scanner."

"But there are complications with that because it is normal to have quite high bone activity in the first 14 to 16 months after hip rejuvenation, so you can get red herring, but all those scans showed that it was clear."

Murray, who won his first singles title since 2017 at the European Open in Antwerp last October, says his priority is to get back in time to play the rest of this year's Grand Slams.

Murray won the European Open in Antwerp last October

"I want to play slams again," said the 32-year-old.

"That's what I've missed in recent years. Losing the Australian Open for me this year was tough."

"At the end of last season, I was starting to play quite well, I felt good and then this happened."

"I want to play again in the slams. That's what excites me and interests me. There is no reason why I can't."

Murray was previously announced as one of the four players in the initial lineup for the June Fever-Tree Championship at the Queen's Club, where he is a five-time champion.

