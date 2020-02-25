Andy Murray: Queen & # 39; s Club expects the five-time champion to be able to play | Tennis news

%MINIFYHTML6db95e9d498a70d8e2acf8ea0fd56dbf11% %MINIFYHTML6db95e9d498a70d8e2acf8ea0fd56dbf12%

Murray wants to play in the turf tournament, organizers say





Andy Murray wants his singles to return at the June Fever-Tree Championship, according to the Queen & # 39; s Club tournament director.

The former world No. 1, five-time champion at the Queen's Club, has been out of action since November with pelvic bruises and has not yet confirmed a return date.

Now there is hope that Murray can join the top 10 duo Daniil Medvedev and Stefanos Tsitsipas, who have already confirmed that they will participate.

Tournament director Stephen Farrow said: "We are delighted to have received initial commitments to play in the two player Fever-Tree Championship among the top 10 in Daniil and Stefanos, and such legendary figures at the Queen's Club in Feliciano and Andy.

"Daniil and Stefanos have shown that they can beat anyone in the world, Feliciano's victory (singles and doubles) last year was incredibly emotional and stimulating, and Andy is our best champion."

"We know that Andy is still working to get back in shape, but we also know he wants to play, so we cross our fingers so we can do it."

Murray has returned from hip surgery at Queen's twice before in 2018 and 2019, winning doubles for the second time with Spaniard Feliciano López.

Currently ranked 86th in the world, the Briton is still restricted to working at the gym and has not competed in clay since hip problems began in 2017, but Queen's could be the ideal place for his return to the high level lawn.

The Fever-Tree Championship will run from June 15 to 21.