Andy Farrell convinced Ireland that he can win Six Nations despite England's defeat | Rugby Union News





Andy Farrell remains optimistic about Ireland's chances of winning the Six Nations

Andy Farrell is convinced that Ireland continues to compete for the glory of the Six Nations and praised its players for not collapsing a "cricket score,quot; during England's defeat.

Ireland must regroup quickly after the dreams of a Grand Slam were abruptly destroyed by an emphatic 24-12 defeat at Twickenham.

England head coach Eddie Jones said his team could have declared in the halftime of Sunday's unilateral competition after gaining a deserved 17-0 lead.

Ireland improved in the second period, but was flattered by the final score, and its overall performance generated serious doubts about its title credentials.

Coach Farrell remains defiant after the first defeat of his short reign and, when asked if Ireland can claim the championship he last won in 2018, he replied: "100 percent.

"We will take the lessons and the pain too. We will take the disappointment and again we need to make sure we get to the last weekend."

"We are in this, you know, we are in a competition. We are in the same position as some other teams and we need to be disappointed with this."

Calamitous individual mistakes mixed with the relentless aggression of the hosts left the Irish with an insurmountable task in Twickenham.

Before the game, the spotlight had focused firmly on local coach Jones after the unconvincing start of the England tournament and a bold team selection, along with some controversial comments to the media.

The Australian game plan was more than justified by a dominant success, which caused his cricket analogy.

"We played with a lot of control. We read the conditions well, we read the referee well, and at half time if it were a cricket game, we could have declared," he said.

Conway supports Ireland to respond Andrew Conway expects a "few frank discussions,quot; in the field of Ireland when they begin the investigation of the defeat against England.

Questioned about those provocative comments from his opposite number, Farrell replied: "Is that what he said?

"There are many teams that would have been here, including us in the past, that when a team (from England) has overflowed in half time, they probably would have felt they could reach a cricket score. You know, we can give ourselves credit for that. .

"We started the second half quite well with some intention and a good team as they returned, but we finished the game hard."

"Some might say that the score was flattering us, but, at the end of the day, it is a margin of 12 points, we could have moved to the side that was desperate in England."

"But we didn't do it and we gave ourselves a chance as good as any other."