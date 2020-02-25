Ammika Harris proves that her son with Chris Brown looks like her with this post!

After Chris Brown highlighted in a social media post how much his two sons look like and how much they look like him, now it's his second mom's turn, Ammika Harris, to do the same! The aspiring model shared a new publication about her IG Stories in which she compared a photo of her 3-month-old son with Chris, Aeko, with a photo of her!

Looking at the two photos side by side, it is undeniable that the baby is his son, the baby seems the vivid image of his beloved mother!

It didn't even have to be an Ammika baby picture for fans to see the resemblance!

Actually, he has just published a recent photo of her with one of her son, both with a similar expression on their faces.

That was enough for fans to take a double take as it seems that almost all the features of her baby's face were inherited from her!

From her round brown eyes to her nose, lip shape and sweet smile, it is amazing how much the mother and son look alike!

If fans had not known anything better, they would almost think that she has shared a picture of her as a baby and a recent one, instead.

Ammika cannot have enough of her first baby, which is quite clear when observing her activity on social networks.

For example, on Valentine's Day, he published the most adorable photo of his son.

It was a black and white image in which you can see the mother giving the baby a sweet kiss on the cheek while they both look at the camera.

In the caption, she wrote: ‘Me and my sweet Valentine. We spent our date watching some Korean movies and a couple of bottles of milk. Super relaxed, just the way we like it. (and with some belching and farting here and there) (red heart emoji). "



