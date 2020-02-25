American Airlines and Qatar will split revenues on some flights – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS (CBSDFW / AP) – American Airlines and Qatar Airways say they are neglecting past differences and reviving an association that sells seats on some of each other's flights and shares revenue.

American says he expects the deal to increase its ability to sell trips to India and other places in Asia and also to Africa.

%MINIFYHTML02e628716dd6480ea1cefebfb053845a11% %MINIFYHTML02e628716dd6480ea1cefebfb053845a12%

The two airlines broke up a similar partnership, called code sharing, in 2018 in the middle of a fight over government subsidies for Middle Eastern airlines.

The CEO of Qatar Airways even chased the hostesses on American airlines, calling them grandmothers. Now he says that everything is in the past.