Amber alert issued for Nyla Crockett of Mesquite, 8 months old – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

MESQUITE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – An Amber Alert was issued for an 8-month-old baby who left Mesquite on Monday night.

Nyla Crockett was last seen at 11:18 p.m. February 21 in the 4800 block of N. Galloway Avenue. She is described as black with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police are looking for their mother, Chernario Crockett, 30, who was last seen wearing a gray shirt, blue jeans and black or brown boots.

Nyla is the focus of the Amber Alert, but family and friends seem worried about her mother. According to his publications on social networks, Chernario has also been missing since Friday. They said she drives a black Lexus SUV, which they say the police are looking for.

Chernario also has a young son, but family members said he is safe and secure.

In general, to issue an Amber Alert, the police must have some type of evidence that a child is in imminent danger. However, Mesquite police have not said what this evidence is in this case.

Anyone with information about Crockett's whereabouts should call the Mesquite Police Department at 972-216-6241.