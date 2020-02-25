Amazon opens grocery store without cashier

%MINIFYHTMLfffb623827d29b77f4a49f6876662cec11% %MINIFYHTMLfffb623827d29b77f4a49f6876662cec12%

NEW YORK, NY. – Amazon aims to kill the supermarket payment line.

The online retail giant is opening its first supermarket without a cashier, the latest sign that Amazon is serious about the $ 800 billion grocery industry shake.

In the new store, which opens Tuesday in Seattle, shoppers can drink milk or eggs and leave without paying or opening their wallets. Buyers scan a smartphone application to enter the store. Cameras and sensors track what was taken from the shelves. Items are uploaded to an Amazon account after leaving.

Called Amazon Go Grocery, the new store is an expansion of its 2-year-old Amazon Go convenience store chain. At 10,400 square feet, the supermarket is more than five times the size of smaller stores, and stores more items beyond the sodas and sandwiches found on Amazon Go. The new market stores freshly baked bread, blood oranges, butternut squash and other foods to prepare dinner or fill the refrigerator.

Amazon is not new to groceries. It had a big impact in 2017 when he bought Whole Foods and its 500 stores. He has also been expanding his grocery delivery service online. But it is still far behind its rival Walmart, the largest grocery store in the country, which has more than 4,700 stores. Walmart has also been successful with its online grocery service, which allows shoppers to shop online and then pick them up in stores.

Amazon plans to open another type of grocery store in Los Angeles sometime this year, but the company said it will not use the technology without a cashier in that place and has kept other details secret.

In the new Seattle store, families can shop together with just one phone scanning everyone. Anything they grab from the shelf will be added to the tab of the person who signed them. But shoppers shouldn't help a stranger reach something on the top shelf: Amazon warns that grabbing an item for someone else means they will be charged for it.

While stores without ATMs eliminate a major nuisance to customers, waiting in long lines to pay, it also takes away parts of purchases in supermarkets that some customers may lose. There is no one to pack groceries at Amazon Go Grocery. Instead, Amazon delivers reusable bags so that buyers can fill them while they shop. And there is no counter, butcher shop or fish shop. Instead, packaged ham fillets, steaks and salmon are sold on refrigerated shelves.

Other retailers and new companies have been competing to create a similar technology without a cashier. Earlier this month, for example, 7-Eleven said it is testing a store without an ATM inside its offices in Irving, Texas.

Amazon declined to say if it plans to open more grocery stores without an ATM. Since launching its first Amazon Go store in 2018, the Seattle-based company has opened about 25 of them in large cities, such as Chicago, New York and San Francisco.

AP photographer Ted S. Warren contributed to this story from Seattle.