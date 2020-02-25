Amazon is expanding its Go model without a cashier in a full-fledged grocery store

%MINIFYHTMLddadf3f6c8fd8a32b0e105f2024d212811% %MINIFYHTMLddadf3f6c8fd8a32b0e105f2024d212812%

Amazon is becoming more serious about its physical retail ambitions with its first Amazon brand supermarket. The store opens today in the Capitol Hill district of Seattle, confirming last year's reports that Amazon was developing a more ambitious version of its Go model without a cashier. The new store, which The edge Tour at the end of last week, in fact follows the model of a standard Amazon Go location, but has been expanded to include a wide range of supermarket items that you will find in, say, Whole Foods, owned by Amazon.

In fact, the store gets a number of its items, including some products and meat and other fresh foods, from Whole Foods suppliers. It also includes the 365 brand of Whole Foods for certain items. But the Amazon store offers other products, including breakfast cereals and soft drinks, which you won't find in the high-end subsidiary focused on Amazon's organic products.



Amazon says the store combines product availability and the low prices of a supermarket chain like Publix or Walmart with the convenience and fast buying times of its Go model, with a selection that includes large brands and local organic products. It joins the nearly 20 Go stores currently open across the country in cities like New York and San Francisco.

Amazon Go stores use aerial cameras and computer vision technology, along with smartphone geofencing, to track both buyers and items throughout the store. That way, the system can identify when a specific person has picked something up from the shelf and placed it in their cart, and even when they decided to return something.

The end result is that customers do not have to sit down to pay. When you have finished in a Go store, you will simply leave and your receipt will be sent to you through the complementary Amazon application. The same can be said of Amazon's new grocery store, which has shopping carts, but no lanes or payment counters.

Amazon says its Go system has been trained to handle difficult situations that are unique to grocery stores, such as customers who handle unpackaged products that look similar and sit next to other fruits and vegetables or boxless baked goods that They can be put in a single plastic bag. You can even buy alcohol by taking it off the shelf and leaving, although a human employee will have to verify your identification before entering the store if you intend to examine the libation hall.

Go stores have so far focused on prepared foods, snacks and a small amount of food, including frozen foods and condiments. Some have also acquired licenses to sell alcohol. But no Go store to date has the size or scope of Amazon's new Go Grocery, as it is called. The location, at 610 E. Pike Street, is 10,400 square feet, while a standard Go store tends to fall between 1,200 and 2,300 square feet.

This grocery effort is beginning to be small, says Amazon's Dilip Kumar, vice president of technology and physical retailing for the company. The edge. Kumar says that Amazon has no immediate plans to open more grocery stores. But if it is successful, an Amazon brand grocery store that uses its Go model, which allows customers to enter and exit much faster, could become a fast-growing path for the e-commerce giant to continue expanding its footprint. out of line.

Amazon grocery stores could further expand the company's offline footprint

And according to Kumar, Amazon Go Grocery is not intended to be competitive with Amazon's Whole Foods chain, but rather complementary. “Customers buy in many different ways, in many different places. Sometimes he wants it delivered, sometimes he goes to the store, sometimes he goes to Whole Foods. Our job is to discover how to add value, ”says Kumar. “Because the customer has different needs … and different things he looks for in different stores, what can we do here in this type of format in this neighborhood to add value? For me, that is the selection we have, the prices we have, in addition to the convenience of being able to leave. ”

While Amazon dominates many sectors of online retail, it still has to make great advances in the much larger offline retail market, a large segment of which is related to the consumption of food and beverages. People spend $ 800 billion a year on groceries in the United States, of which only about 2 percent occur online. Amazon's national retail rival, Walmart, currently leads the volume grocery market, and Walmart's huge retail presence throughout the country has always placed it in a solid position to sell customers everything they might need on a field trip. Shopping. The same can be said of Kroger, the largest supermarket chain in the country.

This is because most people not only buy fresh food in person at grocery stores, but also use those same trips to buy household items, alcohol and other products that a company like Amazon could sell more easily. In the store than online. Although Amazon has services such as Prime Pantry to sell household goods packages and a grocery delivery service called Amazon Fresh, it would be immensely difficult and expensive to scale those services to reach all grocery shoppers in the country. That's why Amazon has been investing in physical sales in the first place.

That complexity inherent in the grocery market is the reason why Amazon chose to mark its new store as a Go store, instead of choosing to take its Go model without an ATM to an existing Whole Foods location. Amazon wants the freedom to sell products to the people of the main brands that they can find in a city warehouse, a neighborhood CVS or a Kroger store, and not just the high-end organic products that Whole Foods sells today . That sets up Amazon to serve a wider variety of customers: go to stores for people who have lunch at the office, go to the grocery store for the daily residential shopper and Whole Foods for those with an organic and richer mentality.

Photo by Nick Statt / The Verge

“This is not a bigger Amazon Go store. It is a separate format. We work backwards from what constitutes a grocery store in the neighborhood, ”says Kumar. "We have a section for pet food, household items, health and personal care, oral care, skin care." Kumar says that to meet the needs of a grocery store, he must "go beyond food,quot; and include those items that people would normally buy during a standard outing, from paper towels and dish soap to shampoo and deodorant.

"How big it becomes and how fast it goes, customers can decide that."

On top of all that, the Go Grocery store has a bakery section, as well as a section of prepared meals and snacks similar to what you'll find in the smaller standard Go store. Amazon says it will also offer local Seattle business items, including Seattle Bagel Bakery cakes, Ellenos yogurt and Uli's sausages.

If Amazon Go Grocery takes off is an open question, but the constant deployment of Go stores so far seems to suggest that the cashier-free model has been a valuable investment for the company so far. Kumar says that the key to Amazon right now is to make sure you're doing something that customers really want.

"How big it becomes and how fast it goes, customers can decide that," says Kumar.