Amazon fab phones fest: Fab Phones Fest at Amazon: Get up to 40% off OnePlus 7 Pro, Realme 5 Pro and other smartphones – Latest news

Amazon e-commerce site has announced the sale of Fab Phones Fest. The sale will begin on February 26 and will continue until February 29. As part of the next sale, buyers can take advantage of offers on phones from brands such as Apple, Samsung, OnePlus, Realme, Xiaomi and more. Here is a preview of the offers that will be available during the sale.

In the sale,

OnePlus 7 Pro will be available with a discount of Rs 10,000. With a price of Rs 52,999, the smartphone can be purchased at Rs 42,999. There will be an additional discount of 3,000 rupees in the exchange of old phones.

The Samsung Galaxy M30s with a 6,000mAh battery and a 48MP AI camera will be on sale at Rs 12,999. It is originally priced at Rs 15,500 and offers a triple lens camera on the back.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro will be available at Rs 13,999 onwards at the Amazon Fab Phones Fest. Similary,

Redmi Note 8 will be sold at Rs 12.99 after a discount of Rs 2,000.

Vivo V17 Pro can be purchased at a discount of Rs 5,000 with a price of Rs 27,990.

Realme 5 Pro with Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 will be available at Rs 11,999.

Xiaomi Mi A3 can be purchased at Rs 11,999.

There will be EMI offers on Apple's latest generation iPhones as well, the iPhone 11 series.

