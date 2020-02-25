Amanda Stanton spring break guide will take you to paradise

Getty Images / E! Illustration
This spring break Amanda Stanton It has three entrances to paradise.
With officially supported Valentine's Day, parents are now thinking about the week-long vacations that their children will soon receive. But when it comes to Bachelor in Paradise Fan favorite, keep in mind the sandy beaches of a famous state.
"My two daughters are in school now, so it is difficult for us to plan trips because they are busy with school and dancing," Amanda told E! Exclusive news on the launch of the Hempz CBD Skincare and Bodycare collections. "Spring break is one of the few times we can all make a trip together. We have been going to Hawaii every year."
Before the great journey of the reality star, Amanda was able to share some essential items to ensure that her trip is also a great success. And although her fashion, skin care and essential selections are useful, the proud mother has some good advice.
"Keep it simple. I think sometimes we try to do our best and children like simple things and small things," he shared with us. "Give them a pool and they will be happy."
Hempz CBD Lip Service nourishing lip conditioner
"One thing I always have about me is my Hempz lip moisturizer," Amanda shared when she talked about her favorite products for sunny days. "This contains CBD and is really good. When I travel, my lips dry out and this product is really good, especially to moisturize them."
JustFab Collection by Lauren Bushnell
"Lauren Bushnell has a line with JustFab and I love it," Amanda shared with us. "His line is super cute and affordable."
Hempz CBD Balancing Act moisturizing facial serum
"Hempz is super affordable, what I love and if you also look at the ingredients or the amount of CBD in the products, it's a really good price," Amanda shared.
The Ritz Carlton, Kapalua
"We love the Ritz Carlton," Amanda confessed as she looked back at Hawaii's vacation. "It's really nice for adults Y kids, what I like. "
Jessica Simpson's open book
"I liked audiobooks because I find it difficult to sit and read," Now accepting roses Author shared with us. "I am so excited to read Jessica SimpsonThe book I have to download it. I've heard a lot about that and that's on my list. "
Crayola Frozen 2 Gift for coloring
"TVs are the best because they keep children entertained on airplanes. If not, good coloring books and colored pencils provide more entertainment than they think," Amanda advised.
