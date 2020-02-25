Amanda Stanton spring break guide will take you to paradise

We love these products and hope you do too. ME! You have affiliate relationships, so we can get a small portion of your purchase income. The items are sold by the retailer, not E!

%MINIFYHTML9219c5acc94a9dfda146bb587d739d1e13% %MINIFYHTML9219c5acc94a9dfda146bb587d739d1e14%

This spring break Amanda Stanton It has three entrances to paradise.

%MINIFYHTML9219c5acc94a9dfda146bb587d739d1e15% %MINIFYHTML9219c5acc94a9dfda146bb587d739d1e16%

With officially supported Valentine's Day, parents are now thinking about the week-long vacations that their children will soon receive. But when it comes to Bachelor in Paradise Fan favorite, keep in mind the sandy beaches of a famous state.

"My two daughters are in school now, so it is difficult for us to plan trips because they are busy with school and dancing," Amanda told E! Exclusive news on the launch of the Hempz CBD Skincare and Bodycare collections. "Spring break is one of the few times we can all make a trip together. We have been going to Hawaii every year."

Before the great journey of the reality star, Amanda was able to share some essential items to ensure that her trip is also a great success. And although her fashion, skin care and essential selections are useful, the proud mother has some good advice.

"Keep it simple. I think sometimes we try to do our best and children like simple things and small things," he shared with us. "Give them a pool and they will be happy."