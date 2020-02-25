All photos and videos of Shahid Kapoor's birthday celebration

%MINIFYHTML39b455f9374b84f2ee7198a82900554611% %MINIFYHTML39b455f9374b84f2ee7198a82900554612%

Shahid Kapoor had told a newspaper that he was going to have a work birthday since he was filming for Jersey in Chandigarh and wants to concentrate on finishing the schedule on time. However, his wife Mira Rajput and his father Pankaj Kapur flew to Chandigarh and surprised the birthday boy. Several videos and images have gone viral on the Internet where we see Shahid Kapoor cutting his birthday cake with his family and the film crew. See all the photos and videos below. In addition to Shahid, Jersey also stars Mrunal Thakur.

Shahid Kapoor, without a doubt, is currently living the career of his dreams in Bollywood. After the mega success of his last two releases, Padmaavat and Kabir Singh, the actor has consolidated his position in the industry of being a profitable star. Shahid celebrates another year today and last night, to celebrate the same thing, he placed himself on his birthday with his father Pankaj Kapur and his wife Mira Rajput Kapoor in Chandigargh. The actor is there to shoot for his next movie, Jersey.