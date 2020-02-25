Alameda's wife returns home after a long trip on a coronavirus cruise in quarantine – Up News Info San Francisco

ALAMEDA (KPIX 5) – Christina Kerby of Alameda is finally home after a cruise with her mother across the South China Sea was interrupted by the coronavirus epidemic.

“We were rejected for the first time by Manila. We think, well, it's probably normal, the plans change. And then, as the trip progressed, we were rejected by more and more countries, ”Kerby told KPIX 5.

%MINIFYHTML2d61ab1961c8d7b294aa42144b202a3511% %MINIFYHTML2d61ab1961c8d7b294aa42144b202a3512%

Kerby and her mother were in Westerdam, a ship from Holland America. After being rejected by more ports of call, the cruise director canceled the cruise and headed to Bangkok, Thailand to disembark.

“The night before we got there, they told us that Thailand would no longer welcome us. It was crazy, ”Kerby said.

Westerdam was finally escorted back to the South China Sea by a Thai naval ship and away from the port.

Christina and her mother were finally able to disembark in Cambodia, but there were still several days at home after a scare.

"I woke up in the morning with a note under my door saying that guests were asked to stay at the hotel waiting for more health checks," Kerby said. It was all because a passenger had tested positive, which later turned out to be a false positive, for the coronavirus.

"Since I didn't speak the language, I didn't know what was going to happen to me. They threw our heads back and put this sick swab in your nose. It felt like it was going through my brain. It was really painful," Kerby recalled.

Four days later, she and the rest of the passengers were declared virus free and could leave, but the problems continued.

"Our nanny resigned last week while I was still in Cambodia, because I was afraid of getting the coronavirus when I got home," he said.

She says stigma is still a problem today.

"It's hard to come back from a situation like this and not feel the seriousness of it. Even in my own community, people wonder if it's safe to be close to me. There have been some FB publications in my community FB group , like saying that she is too close to home or that it is dangerous and irresponsible for her to leave. "