ai: More than 40% of privacy compliance technology will depend on AI in 3 years: Report – Latest news

More than 40 percent of privacy compliance technology will depend on artificial intelligence (AI) by 2023, compared to the current 5 percent, Gartner Inc., predicted on Tuesday.

Privacy leaders are under pressure to ensure that all processed personal data is within reach and under control, which is difficult and expensive to manage without technological help.

"Privacy laws, such as the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), presented a compelling business argument for compliance with privacy and inspired many other jurisdictions worldwide to follow," said Bart Willemsen, Vice President of Research of Gartner, in a statement.

This is where the use of AI-based applications that reduce administrative burdens and manual workloads comes into play.

"As a result, more than 60 jurisdictions around the world have proposed or are drafting postmodern data protection and privacy laws. Canada, for example, is seeking to modernize its Personal Information and Electronic Documents Protection Act (PIPEDA), in part to maintain standing with the EU after the GDPR, "Willemsen added.

At the forefront of a positive privacy user experience (UX) is the ability of an organization to quickly handle requests for subjects' rights (SRR).

SRRs cover a defined set of rights, where individuals have the power to make requests regarding their data and organizations must respond to them in a defined period of time.

"The speed and consistency through which tools based on artificial intelligence can help address large volumes of SRR not only save the organization an excessive expense, but also repair customer confidence. With the loss of customers acting as The second biggest concern of privacy leaders, such tools will ensure that their privacy demands are met, "Willemsen said.

Until 2022, privacy-driven spending on compliance tools will increase to $ 8 billion worldwide.

Gartner expects privacy spending to affect the purchasing strategies of connected stakeholders, including those of CIOs, CDOs and CMOs.

