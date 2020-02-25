According to reports, Google wants to do business with Huawei again – BGR

The Mobile World Congress could be canceled, but several companies in the industry announced new products this week, including China's largest smartphone maker and the world's second largest phone provider. Huawei introduced a new version of the folding Mate X that impressed us last year, which is better in every way than its predecessor (except the software). Huawei is still prohibited from working with US technology companies. UU., So the Mate Xs ships without preloaded Google applications, just like the previous Mate 30 series.

In addition, Huawei's Honor brand launched a couple of new Android phones on Monday, including a 5G flagship and a mid-range phone. Both come without pre-installed Google applications. A few days before the new Huawei and Honor announcements, Google finally explained why Huawei phones come without Google applications. But it turns out that Google may already be looking for the official permission of the White House to return to work with Huawei, although it is not exactly clear what that means.

%MINIFYHTML412501380ce49a9e80ef292ada0a5ee811% %MINIFYHTML412501380ce49a9e80ef292ada0a5ee812%

A Huawei executive in Austria said a few weeks ago that Huawei will not return to Google even if the ban is lifted. Huawei that backed those comments to suggest otherwise, without committing to anything. At the same time, Huawei is ready to invest billions of dollars in the development of its AppGallery store and its own applications that will be previously loaded on Android phones, which will be implemented on Google's open source Android operating system. We explain at that time that, if successful, this effort could seriously harm Google and convince others to follow suit. Huawei itself has joined forces with other Chinese smartphone manufacturers to set up and implement an alternative to Google Play.

Reports from a couple of different sources, including the German language Finanzen and blog in Spanish Direct marketingLet's say Google asked the White House for permission to work with Huawei. The first notes that Google's Sameer Samat did not provide information on when the White House will decide. And that is all we know about this development at the moment.

This seems to be the first time that Google expresses interest in working with Huawei, but we have no idea what to do with it. Is Google looking for approval to have its applications installed on Android devices manufactured by Huawei? Or is it just about providing any support that may be needed for Android AOSP?

However, recent reports say the Trump administration may be seeking additional restrictions against Huawei. Google may just be looking to make sure that it can still do business with the largest smartphone maker in China in the future, especially if the ban will not disappear soon.

The truth is that the US UU. It issued a 45-day extension to allow certain US companies to work with Huawei. The series of extensions followed last year's ban, and the last one expired on February 16.

Image source: Julien de Rosa / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock