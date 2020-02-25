A teenager's mom discovers her son's good deed on social media – Up News Info Detroit

– The mother of an Ohio high school student says she didn't know that her son regularly helps a blind woman cross the street until a picture of them was shared on social media.

The picture shows Dontarius Caldwell, a 15-year-old freshman from Aiken High School, walking with a woman with visual impairment across Hamilton Avenue and then across North Bend Road in Cincinnati.

"I just thought, man, it's the best I've seen in my life. When they stopped at that corner. I had to take a picture," Mike Garibay told WXIX.

Garibay shared shared the image on Monday on Facebook. He said he learned from the teenager's director that Dontarius crosses the street with the woman three times a week.

Sheena Ferrell said she saw the photo on Monday when a friend shared it on Facebook.

"I thought," it looks like my son! "And I said," that's my baby! "I am really proud and excited," she said.

Ferrell says he had no idea that Caldwell was helping the woman, but he wasn't surprised.

"He's always willing to help. He's a good boy. I just love him so much," Ferrell said.