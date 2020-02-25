A new way to attract luxury shoppers: Famous chefs on the site

"Some buyers will live there permanently," he added, "others will use it only for part of the year or two or three days a week, but having such a barrel service makes it very easy and flexible."

The project will be completed in March with prices starting at 4.25 million pounds, or $ 5.5 million, and units ranging from one to four rooms.

Simon Garcia, director of the Quintessentially Estates purchasing agency, said that access to internal meals was especially attractive to international travelers because "no matter what time of day or night, it is possible to order a favorite meal, a benefit definitive for those who regularly cross time zones. "

Alexandra Sinick is a tenant at 475 Clermont, the Brooklyn project that has started what she calls the world's first live chef show. When he first visited the 12-story building, which ranges from studios to two-bedroom apartments, he was shown services including a pet spa, a bocce court and an outdoor rooftop movie screen, but it was The chef's program got his attention.

"I thought,quot; How cool! "Because my husband and I are true foodies," said Sinick, a 33-year-old project manager at an international communications firm.

She and her husband were already fans of the popular Brooklyn restaurants Misi and Lilia, where 475 Clermont chef Bronwen Kinzler-Britton worked and her culinary partner Meryl Feinstein.

"They are two of our favorite restaurants, but it can be very difficult to get reservations, so it was quite surprising to have two of their chefs cooking right here in the building," Sinick said.