A little snow, cold and windy on Tuesday

Some snow is expected to fly on a cold Tuesday in the metropolitan area. But a warming trend should boost temperatures towards the weekend.





Snow accumulation is expected to be minimal in Denver, said Paul Schlatter. More white things are expected to fall "south of Castle Rock and in the plains of the far east," Schlatter said.

There is a 60% chance of snow in the metropolitan area, mainly between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. The day is forecast to be mostly cloudy and windy with a high temperature close to 28 degrees. Winds could blow up to 28 mph in the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

The total accumulation of time of the day could be 1 to 2 inches.

The night minimum is expected to be 8 degrees and the wind chill values ​​could be as low as minus 3.

Wednesday should be sunny with a high temperature close to 42 degrees and a night low around 25. It is expected that Thursday will be similar with sunny skies and a high near 47 degrees and a night low around 27.

On Friday it should start to get even hotter with the sun and a high near 54 degrees and a low at night around 27. Saturday skies should also be sunny with a high near 60 and a low at night around 31 degrees

Sunday is expected to be partly sunny with a high near 56 degrees and a low at night around 30.