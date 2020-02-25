A celebration of life – Up News Info Los Angeles

Kobe and Gianna Bryant: a celebration of life Los Angeles says goodbye to the Lakers legend, Kobe Bryant.

2020 NAACP Image Awards: Red Carpet Fashion

PHOTOS: Honored Altobelli Family, remembered at Angel Stadium MemorialJohn Altobelli, his wife Keri and their daughter Alyssa, 13, died in the helicopter crash that also claimed the lives of Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and four other people.

Fans from all over the world cry to Kobe BryantBasketball fans around the world mourn former Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant, who died Sunday in a helicopter crash at the age of 41.

Oscar 2020: the fashion of the red carpet

Unforgettable Oscar momentsSome of the most unforgettable moments in the history of the Oscars.

The Lakers return to the Staples Center after the death of Kobe Bryant

Gigi Bryant through the yearsGianna Bryant, 13, grew up in the spotlight of her famous father, but hoped to become a basketball star in her own right. She was killed Sunday in the accident that also killed her father and seven others.

62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards Red Carpet Gallery

Red carpet fashion at the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards

Blue Carpet Fashion: the stars arrive at the Critics Choice AwardsThe 25th Critics Annual Delivery & # 39; Choice Awards took place at Barker Hangar on January 12, 2020 in Santa Monica, California.

The fashion of the red carpet at the Golden Globes 2020

2019 CHiPs for kids Toy Drive: Knott & # 39; s Berry Farm

LA political trial rallySouthern Californians demonstrated from downtown Los Angeles to West Hollywood and Thousand Oaks, calling for the impeachment of President Trump.

PHOTOS: & # 39; Star Wars The Rise Of Skywalker & # 39; opens in HollywoodIt was a star-filled affair on Monday night for the world premiere of "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,quot; at El Capitan in Hollywood.

2019 CHiPs for kids Toy Drive: Walgreen & # 39; s In Thousand Oaks

2019 CHiPs for kids Toy Drive: Riverside Metro Auto Group

2019 CHiPs for children Toy Drive: Plaza West CovinaWe are broadcasting live from West Covina Square trying to reach our goal of 100,000 donated toys!

2019 CHiPs for Kids Toy Drive: launch eventCBSLA is starting our annual partnership with CHP for the #CHiPsForKids Toy Drive!

PHOTO GALLERY: American Music Awards Red Carpet Fashion