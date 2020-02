A 23-year-old man was arrested after hitting and killing a pedestrian in Fort Worth on Friday night.

Cornelius Davis, aged sixty-three, was pronounced dead shortly after the accident on S. Riverside Drive at 4:35 p.m., minutes from his home.

%MINIFYHTML89812a177510fa76bc690818d0257d5c11% %MINIFYHTML89812a177510fa76bc690818d0257d5c12%

Abel Gonzales, 23, now faces a charge of poisoning homicide.

A ruling on Davis's death is pending an autopsy.