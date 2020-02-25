9 conclusions of the Democratic debate

%MINIFYHTML34f453bce9319f1f707ef51e791744de11% %MINIFYHTML34f453bce9319f1f707ef51e791744de12%

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) – The Democrats held their final debate before the South Carolina presidential primaries and the critical Super Tuesday contests that follow three days later.

Here are some key points to take away.

BERNIE BASH

Bernie Sanders is rarely a calm voice, but has managed to overcome nine debates with few bruises. That ended Tuesday night when he was attacked on multiple fronts by each opponent.

The main issues: Sanders can irritate a crowd but can't do things. He is inescapable as a democratic socialist. It will drag most of the Democratic House.

"Can anyone imagine that moderate Republicans vote for him?" asked former New York mayor Mike Bloomberg. Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar said Sanders' proposals cost $ 60 trillion, triple the US economy. "Mathematics does not add up," he warned.

Sanders stopped some of the blows but also shouted. When a moderate asked him how he would play for his plans, he replied coldly: "How many hours do you have?"

The centrist Democrats who expected the Vermont senator to declare himself ineligible may feel encouraged, but also Sanders' supporters who see their candidate as passionate and authentically unpolished.

Bloomberg tries to recover

The good news for Bloomberg is that this debate was not as bad as the previous one. The bad news is that nobody is qualifying on the curve.

He gave Sanders the main objective status, but received his share of criticism. He still scratched and occasionally became brittle.

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren continued to be her nemesis, criticizing for financing Republican senators and accusations that the women in her company were mistreated. She raised an accusation that Bloomberg had told a pregnant woman at his service to "kill her,quot;, which Bloomberg denied heatedly.

Later, he tried to make a joke about how everyone else on stage should have been afraid to appear "after I did a good job of beating them last week."

The joke was one of the many he offered that did not land. The time of a comedian who does not own. However, a billionaire's wallet does. And he bought advertising for the commercial courts during the debate.

IDEN

Former Vice President Joe Biden called South Carolina his "firewall," even before his sad end in Iowa and New Hampshire. If you get the progress you need, it probably isn't due to excellent debate performance.

Biden seemed as comfortable as he has been at any stage of Democratic debate since the first meetings last June. But he little to offer a new justification for his candidacy.

He emphasized his affinity for the issues that black voters wanted and reminded them of their decades-long defense.

Overall, it was a constant performance when Biden needed it most. And expressed some confidence. Pressed on whether he would retire if he doesn't win on Saturday, Biden said: "I'm going to win South Carolina."

CASE OF WARREN AGAINST SANDERS (AND BLOOMBERG)

Warren had to take a difficult position in the debate: he wanted to highlight his liberal positions to get voters out of leader Sanders, but he also had to make an argument as to why they should support her instead of him.

She has hesitated to fully express her criticism of Sanders, but leaned toward her Tuesday night. "Bernie is winning right now because the Democratic Party is a progressive party and progressive ideas are popular ideas," he said.

Warren also repeated his attacks on Bloomberg, which may not help her win votes, but clearly helps her raise money.

BUTTIGIEG: ANOTHER GOOD NIGHT, BUT DOES IT MEAN VOTES?

If the race were about skill in the debate stage, it could be difficult to deny Pete Buttigieg the nomination. He continued to answer questions calmly and clearly, and showed that he could also throw an elbow.

But his way forward is still unclear, given that his support is overwhelmingly white, and the Democratic electorates in most of the upcoming primaries are not.

Buttigieg helped lead the accusations of the moderates against Bernie Sanders, almost mocking the idea of ​​a general election between Sanders and President Donald Trump. "Imagine spending most of 2020,quot; listening to such a confrontation, he reflected.

He joined another constant performance for Buttigieg. The question is whether that will mean something at the polls.

KLOBUCHAR FIGHT FOR BEING LISTENED

The star of the New Hampshire debate had to fight to be heard in Charleston.

Klobuchar drew some of his reference lines, such as consulting with his family's duck hunters while formulating gun control policies, but often moderators interrupted her for spending their time.

She always defended a moderate Midwest as the best candidate to face Trump. She criticized Sanders for the cost of her plans.

And he had an amazing moment, when asked about the coronavirus and said the problem was too serious for politics. "I am not going to give my campaign website," Klobuchar said. Instead, he pointed viewers to CDC.gov, the website of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

But he had difficulty breaking through at a time when perhaps he needed it most.

THE OTHER MILLIONAIRE

Tom Steyer has hoped to snatch Biden from South Carolina. But on Tuesday it looked like someone whose impulse had been taken away.

Steyer sputtered after Biden accused him of investing in private prisons as a hedge fund manager. He condemned both Sanders and Bloomberg for not being eligible, but he could never present a clear case for himself.

Without a clear victory in South Carolina, it is difficult to see how Steyer wins elsewhere.

MODERATE MUDDLE CONTINUES

The moderate and anti-Bernie lane is still crowded. So crowded that several candidates could not agree on a strategy to clear part of the space.

Buttigieg acted as if Biden was not on stage, trying to become the clear alternative to Sanders. Biden and Bloomberg barely recognized each other. Klobuchar and Buttigieg did not renew their enmity for blood.

The confusion underscores the uncertainty of the race beyond the reality that Sanders is still the favorite. He is not yet a commander. But it may not have to be if the moderate disorder continues.

WHITE STAGE, BLACK VOTE

The seven white Democratic presidential candidates took turns offering several reasons why black voters should support them. Some attacked their rivals, or fought to defend their own records.

Biden immediately pointed to Sanders for contemplating a major challenge to President Barack Obama, the nation’s first black president, in 2012.

Steyer said he had spent his career and his political activists fighting, among other things, for "racial justice." But Biden also went after him for his investments in private prisons.

The scenes highlight the rarity of a completely white list of presidential candidates in a party in which approximately four out of 10 voters are not white. It is even harder in South Carolina, where black voters can represent more than 60% of the primary electorate.

When they were not attacking each other in the race, several candidates found ways to appoint Rep. Jim Clyburn, the majority scourge of the House and the most influential Democrat in the state. Clyburn is expected to support a candidate on Wednesday.