600Breezy refuses to sign a record deal with Drake because the latter has & # 39; hidden agenda & # 39;

Despite the fact that the rapper from & # 39; 24 Bars & # 39; often joins the success creator of & # 39; God's Plan & # 39 ;, admits in a new interview that he doesn't want to sign with the latter.

Even if 600Breezy Y Duck They often get together, that doesn't mean the first one is signed with the Canadian hip-hop superstar. In fact, Breezy admits to refusing to sign with Drake because he believes that active rappers always have a "hidden agenda."

In an interview with DJ Smallz, Breezy says: "Everyone saw me with Drake all the time. I didn't sign with Drake, brother. Because at the end of the day, he's still an artist. If I sign with him, he's going to sign me to a label. I would like other people to come and it won't be like I'm dealing with him. He's still on the road doing shows, making albums. So, if you sign with him and he's really the one you sang to and you also have to do the professional part, they are not going to get anywhere because they have to concentrate on themselves. "

Breezy then advises other promising rappers not to sign other rappers because he believes it is the "biggest mistake" many make. "He also has to do his job. As if he was still rapping. You have to sign with someone who does not want to be the person you are or who does not want to hold you to not be bigger than them," he adds. . "You sign with another rapper, there's always a hidden agenda there."

Breezy has signed with the EMPIRE record label since 2015. In that same year, the "24 Bars" rapper first met Drake at a show in Atlanta and they have remained friends ever since. Their friendship became a musical collaboration when Breezy joined forces with the rapper "Plan de Dios" in "Más vida" in 2017.

Speaking about how the collaboration came about, Breezy said earlier: "We were having a conversation and he came out of nowhere like, & # 39; I need that drop for & # 39; More life & # 39;. It just came out of nowhere. No I didn't even ask for it, and that's all I needed to hear. I just gave him a little voice there, and that was what happened. "