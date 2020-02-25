6 items we want from Brittany Snow's wedding registry

We love these products and hope you do too. ME! You have affiliate relationships, so we can get a small portion of your purchase income. Items are sold by the retailer, not by E!

%MINIFYHTML034f20888adc07844abfbb4e148869a013% %MINIFYHTML034f20888adc07844abfbb4e148869a014%

Aca-excuse me while we buy everything in Brittany SnowWedding Registration!

%MINIFYHTML034f20888adc07844abfbb4e148869a015% %MINIFYHTML034f20888adc07844abfbb4e148869a016%

the Perfect tone star and fiance Tyler stanaland He recently joined The Knot to create his wedding registry. His essentials are a faithful reflection of his love story, which began with tacos and tequila. Perhaps then it is appropriate for a daisy and a taco bar to make the cut!

"We love that The Knot Registry offers couples like us the ability to completely create a wedding gift registry that is a direct extension of their unique love and relationship," Brittany said in a statement.

Your perfect release record includes more of the essentials of Taco Tuesday. It also allows supporters the option to contribute funds for their European honeymoon or the diabetes treatments of their adorable dog Billie.

"The comprehensive capabilities of Knot Registry allow couples like Brittany and Tyler to really customize their wedding registry on their own terms and show the parts of their relationship that make their love unique," editor of The Knot, Kristen Maxwell. Cooper has shared. Scroll down to see Brittany and Tyler's favorite selections!