6 cities in North Texas are among the 30 busiest cities in the US. UU. – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

A new study published on Monday found that North Texas is one of the main areas of the country when it comes to working residents.

WalletHub released a list of the 116 most working cities in the US. UU. And six DFW cities are among the top 30.

The data used to make the list included factors such as employment rate, average weekly hours of work and the number of workers with multiple jobs.

Here are the cities of North Texas that ranked among the top 30.

# 5 – Irving

# 10 – Plane

# 13 – Dallas

# 17 – Fort Worth

# 21 – Arlington

# 26 – Garland

The complete list and the methodology used can be found here.