5G: 8 out of 10 companies have security problems with 5G: study – Latest news

Eight out of 10 companies believe that 5G will be the most revolutionary evolution of the network, but they still have concerns about technology security, an Accenture study said on Tuesday.

The survey found that four out of five respondents (79 percent) believe that 5G will have a significant impact on their organization, including 57 percent who believe it will be revolutionary.

In contrast, only a quarter (24 percent) of respondents said they believed the impact of 4G was revolutionary.

The survey was based on the responses of more than 2,600 business and technology decision makers in 12 industrial sectors in Europe, North America and Asia-Pacific.

"Executives believe that 5G can help secure their business, but that the 5G network architecture also presents inherent challenges in terms of user privacy, number of connected devices and networks, and access to service and supply chain integrity." said George Nazi, senior managing director and Leader of the communications and media industry at Accenture.

The survey suggests that companies are thinking about how to face these challenges, with three-fourths (74 percent) of respondents saying they hope to redefine security-related policies and procedures as 5G emerges.

Meanwhile, almost a third (31 percent) still think that the initial cost of implementing 5G will be too high.

The findings indicated that, despite the challenges of 5G, the future seems bright for companies that adopt technology, and companies globally recognize its enormous potential.

"With the right commercial strategy and ecosystem collaboration, the signs point to a world of compelling 5G use cases and commercial results," Nazi said.

