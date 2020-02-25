5,000 people are expected to participate in the Minnesota Polar Olympics Special Immersion event at Bde Maka Ska this weekend – Up News Info

Organizers say they expect about 5,000 people to show up for a polar dive in the icy waters of Bde Maka Ska this weekend. They expect to raise $ 2 million for the Minnesota Special Olympics in two days.

Now in its fourteenth year, the fall is the largest fundraiser of the Minnesota Special Olympics. In 2019, 4,583 emboli raised $ 1,213,954, "ensuring that thousands of adults and children with intellectual disabilities will be included in their community through sports, health initiatives and leadership training," according to the organization.

Delta Air Lines will fly in hundreds of employees around the world to make way for the "Delta Frozen Flyers Plunge,quot; team.

Below is a calendar of events in the polar dive:

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 28, 2020:

10:00 AM – 1:00 PM: Cool School Polar Plunge (Local students jump into the lake and participate in activities).

3:30 PM – 5:00 PM: Corporate Time (Corporate Time removes companies, corporations and professional groups of all sizes from the office to support SOMN).

5:00 PM – 7:00 PM: Law Enforcement and Executive Dive (local law enforcement officials and top Minnesota executives take the dive).

7:00 PM: fireworks SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 29, 2020:

8:00 AM: Minneapolis Plunge 5K starts

10:00 AM: Plunge Village + Beer Garden opens

10:30 AM: Opening ceremonies, flyover, sinking begins

3:00 PM: Last dive (approximate)

4:00 PM: Plunge Village + Beer Garden closes

Registration for the event is still accepted. Click here for more information.