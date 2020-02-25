50 Cent criticized for joking about Dwyane Wade's transgender daughter with R. Kelly Meme

The star of & # 39; Power & # 39; He is republishing a meme that imagines the conversation of the retired basketball player with the singer in disgrace after Zaya, the former athlete's son, came out as a transgender.
50 cents Once again he is taking the heat for his controversial joke. More than a week later Dwyane Wade confirmed that his son Zaya is transgender, the rapper / actor made fun of the daughter of the retired basketball player with a R. Kelly meme
On Sunday, February 23, the 44-year-old rap star reissued a meme that imagines Dwyane's conversation with the singer in disgrace after Zaya, the former athlete's daughter, came out as a transgender. "I heard you had a daughter now," Kelly says in a text bubble above her head. "If you touch her, I will kill you," Dwyane replies.
"LOL NOW THIS SOMEONE FUN", subtitled Fif. Many agreed with the creator of hits "In da Club", leaving emoji of laughter in the comments section. Someone else commented: "I give this one a 9".
But others think that his joke had no taste. "Uhm, in addition to the fact that Zaya was brave enough to identify, Dwayne also has a little girl! So this is wrong at all levels," explained one why Fif's post was disturbing.
Another simply wrote: "This is not funny." A third user criticized the "Power"co-creator / star for using the meme to promote his program and other commercial companies" Promote your program through clown publications … you yourself are a clown, "the person wrote.
"I'm not really laughing at this. I refuse to laugh at this. No, I won't laugh. You won't make me laugh. You think I'm going to laugh. You really think I'm going to laugh," said one. . Someone else did not agree with Fif when he wrote: "It's really nothing funny."
Another user became serious when addressing those who thought the meme was funny: "The fact that so many people think this post is fun is really disgusting … This is what leads CHILDREN to depression or even to commit suicide." . That person also attacked the rapper for his tense relationship with his eldest son, Marquise Jackson, "50 your son doesn't even like you, which says a lot about your relationship with your son!"
