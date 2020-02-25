& # 39; The Bachelor & # 39; develops a new spin-off for seniors

In a new interview, host Chris Harrison talks about producers who focus on a dating program for older adults after some criticism about the current immaturity of the cast of & # 39; Bachelor & # 39 ;.

Everyone, young and old, in fact deserves love. "The Bachelor"recently announced a new spin-off program that is for seniors, over 65 who are" looking for love. "

The producers behind the popular ABC dating franchise revealed in the episode on Monday, February 24 of "The Bachelor" that they are currently launching a new spin-off focused on older people seeking love.

A producer offered more details on Instagram. "Are you entering your golden years and looking for romance? The Bachelor producers are looking for active and outgoing single men and women in their gold for an exciting new dating program," so Lindsay Liles captioned a promotional image for the series. planned.

Talking to Lauren Zima of ET during "Roses & Rose" on Tuesday, host Chris Harrison He talked about producers who focus on a dating program for older adults after some criticism about the current immaturity of the cast of "Bachelor." "Yes, this is an instinctive reaction to that," he admitted. "We think that instead of 20, we go to 60 and 70."

Harrison also added that fans often asked him if the franchise had plans to include the elderly. "[They say], & # 39; We also need love & # 39;. And they're right, so we'll do it," he explained about the program. "Let's put this to the test."

"Everyone deserves love, and although we cannot serve everyone in the world, we will do our best. We have nailed the singers [with] & # 39; Listen to Your Heart & # 39 ;, now the senior & # 39; Bachelor & # 39 ;, "he added.

Harrison, however, noted that there were not many details to share as of now. "A lot of this is still in the air because this is in the gestation phase. And although we are talking about people over 65, I do not think that is engraved in stone because we have not … we are just beginning the launch process , so we'll see what it is about, "Harrison said.