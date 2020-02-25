& # 39; Ordinary Man & # 39; It is the first album I recorded completely sober

WENN / Avalon

In a sincere new interview with Beats 1, the former Black Sabbath leader tells host Zane Lowe why he doesn't understand how he came to live until he was 71.

Ozzy OsbourneThe new album, "Ordinary Man", is the first one that has recorded completely sober.

The first solo album of the rock icon in a decade was released on Friday, February 21 and in a new and sincere interview of Beats 1 with Zane Lowefirst Black saturday Star reveals that he was clean and present throughout the process.

"I thought it was drugs and alcohol that made everything work," he told Lowe, "but it's not true. All I was doing for years was self-medicating because I didn't like how I felt."

"This is the first album I co-wrote and recorded f ** king completely sober (sic) … The last album, I wrote some stoning. I like being sober now because at least I can remember the damn thing I did yesterday."

Ozzy also told the radio host that he feels blessed to be alive after so many of his rock star companions and friends have died.

"I'm not being funny and I'm not conceited, but I can remember moments when I woke up with a whore upside down (sic)," he added. "I woke up with a bed full of blood, when I fell and hit my head or whatever. My friend John bonhamI used to go drink with him. He died. Bon scott, he died. "I do not know what to say".

"People say: & # 39; You must have the touch of Midas & # 39; or whatever. I'm lucky. I was no better than any of them. Even, fuck, I would go so far as to say that I was worse in some cases But it's the luck of the draw. Seventy-one and I don't understand how I got there. "