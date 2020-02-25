& # 39; Old Beefs crushed, new friendships sprouting & # 39; at the memorial service of Kobe Bryant

%MINIFYHTML0763ee030f2af6988cfa496abf438f6e11% %MINIFYHTML0763ee030f2af6988cfa496abf438f6e12%

The former judge of & # 39; America & # 39; s Got Talent & # 39; describes the memorial service of the late Los Angeles star Lakers & # 39; very emotional and very healing to witness & # 39 ;.

Gabrielle Union described the star-filled memorial service in honor of the deceased Kobe Bryant as a "healing" experience.

The event took place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, on Monday, February 21, 2020, and saw stars like Beyonce Knowles, Cristina AguileraY Alicia Keys go on stage to act, and Kobe's wife Vanessa Bryant Deliver an emotional compliment, after the athlete and his teenage daughter Gianna were among the nine victims of a helicopter accident last month.

Taking Twitter after the service, the "The best of L.A."Star, who attended the ceremony with her husband, Dwyane Wade, shared his thoughts on the afternoon event.

"Few thoughts left downtown Los Angeles, the Staples Center … The beauty of Los Angeles was on display today. Literally, all kinds of people who live and love in Los Angeles were present, representing in their own way, crying their way. They were welcome and accepted, "Union began.

"See everyone hugging and truly recognize each other … Very emotional and very healing to witness. Crushed old veal. New friendships sprouting."

She continued: "Reminder. Support systems need support systems. Control people. Offer help in big and small ways, worldly things can save lives. For Gigi's teammates we had the opportunity to meet and their parents , thank you for being fierce warriors on and off the court. Keep up the hard work and support each other. We celebrate you. "

Union concluded: "Vanessa and the girls. We love you. We have gotchu."

Snoop Dogg, LL Cool J, Spike lee, Jennifer Lopezgreat basketball Magic johnson, Dwyane WadeY Shaquille O & # 39; Nealand current stars Stephen Curry, Dwight HowardY James harden They were among the mourners who attended the service.

The proceeds from the sale of tickets for the Celebration of Life will benefit the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation, which Vanessa relaunched earlier this month.