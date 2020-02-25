39 most popular Instagram posts from birthday star Shahid Kapoor



Shahid Kapoor entered the world of glitz and glamor in 2003 with Ishq Vishk. The actor also won the Filmfare Award for Best Debut (Man) for it. Since then, the actor has come a long way. He consolidated his place in the industry with performances in films such as Jab We Met, Haidar, Udta Punjab, Padmaavat and the most recent was Kabir Singh. In addition to his acting skills worthy of applause, the actor is also known for his chiseled physique and elegant style.



On his 39th birthday today, we think of listing some of his slime-worthy publications that can weaken anyone on their knees. Be it his informal avatar or he in elegant suits, the actor surely knows how to nail each look with the greatest ease. So sit down and treat your eyes.