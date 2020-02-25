& # 39; I have a good file & # 39;

%MINIFYHTMLf721e2946ee2e8b38b8ea7820c72ea7c11% %MINIFYHTMLf721e2946ee2e8b38b8ea7820c72ea7c12%

WENN / Instar

The hostess of & # 39; America & # 39; s Next Top Model & # 39; She became an object of shame in 2007 when she was photographed on the beach opting for the strapless brown swimsuit.



Personality turned into a supermodel Tyra banks He never washed the infamous one-piece swimsuit he was ashamed of wearing over a decade ago.

Beauty faced harsh criticism for her most complete figure in 2007, when she was caught on the beach in a brown and strapless swimsuit, which according to detractors did not favor her.

Tyra refused to defend the sensationalist shame, and instead put the same piece in an episode of his daytime series now disappeared "The Tyra Banks show", during which he put his enemies into explosion.

"For all of you who have something unpleasant to tell me or for women built like me … I have one thing to say: Kiss me a fat man!" She declared defiant.

Tyra has kept the swimsuit in her fashion files, but confesses that she never really cleaned the item.

<br />

"Oh, my God, it's totally in a file. Oh, my God, that's the way it is," he said on the American show.Watch what happens live"." And it still has like, oil and sand in it. I did not wash it. I'm like, & # 39; It will stay stinky (dirty) and real … & # 39; I have a good file. "