& # 39; He really speaks for himself & # 39;

%MINIFYHTMLae966f1997facd5f5761dff5a1ee2ccb11% %MINIFYHTMLae966f1997facd5f5761dff5a1ee2ccb12%

Wenn

The former Democratic presidential candidate is grateful for the guilty verdict issued by the jury in the Harvey Weinstein high-profile sexual assault trial.

Up News Info –

Hillary Clinton has welcomed the condemnation of his political donor, movie magnate Harvey weinstein, for sexual assault and rape of the third degree.

Following the conclusion of the trial in Manhattan, New York City, on Monday, February 24, 2020, Weinstein, who was once a fundraiser full of stars for the presidential campaigns of the former First Lady of the United States, faces up to 29 years in prison for felony charges.

%MINIFYHTMLae966f1997facd5f5761dff5a1ee2ccb13% %MINIFYHTMLae966f1997facd5f5761dff5a1ee2ccb14%

Speaking at the Berlin Film Festival in Germany on Tuesday, where he is promoting his new documentary series, "Hillary"Clinton told Variety the jury verdict," he really speaks for himself. "

%MINIFYHTMLae966f1997facd5f5761dff5a1ee2ccb15% %MINIFYHTMLae966f1997facd5f5761dff5a1ee2ccb16%

He added: "Obviously, it's something that people have looked at and followed, because it was time for an accounting and the jury found it clearly."

Weinstein was one of Clinton's biggest supporters in Hollywood and reportedly contributed around $ 1.4 million to his successful 2016 presidential campaign.

When Variety asked him if the verdict will make politicians think more carefully about the donations they accept from entertainment magnates, Clinton said he doesn't think it will "cool" the donation process.

The politician continued: "He contributed to the campaign of all Democrats: he contributed to the Barack Obama campaign, the John Kerry campaign, the Al Gore campaign, everyone's campaign. I don't know if that should make anyone else contribute to political campaigns, but it should certainly put an end to the kind of behavior for which he was convicted. "

Hillary premieres on the Hulu streaming service on March 6.