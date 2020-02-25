3 months to decide the fate of the Tokyo Olympics, says a senior member of the IOC – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML0e07c30e38a5df5b336f3d7b4644f8a911% %MINIFYHTML0e07c30e38a5df5b336f3d7b4644f8a912%

TOKYO – Dick Pound, the oldest member of the IOC, estimates that there is a three-month window to decide the fate of the Tokyo Olympics, which are being threatened by China's rapidly spreading virus.

Pound, in an exclusive interview with The Associated Press, did not sound alarmist. But he spoke frankly about the risks facing the Olympic Games, which begin on July 24.

Pound has been a member of the International Olympic Committee since 1978, 13 years older than current President Thomas Bach.

"It could certainly be two months if necessary," said Pound, which would mean postponing a decision until the end of May and expecting the virus to be under control. “Many things have to start happening. You must begin to increase your safety, your food, the Olympic Village, the hotels, the media will be there building their studios. "

And if he reached the point of not moving forward, Pound speculated "you're probably seeing a cancellation."

“This is the new war and you have to face it. Around that time, I would say that people will have to ask: "Is this under enough control so we can trust going to Tokyo, or not?"

China reported on Tuesday 508 new cases and 71 other deaths, 68 of them in the central city of Wuhan, where the epidemic was first detected in December. The updates bring the total of mainland China to 77,658 cases and 2,663 deaths. South Korea now has the second highest number of cases in the world with 977, including 10 deaths. Disease groups are now appearing in the Middle East and Europe. This could indicate a new stage in the spread of the virus with four deaths reported in Japan.

Pound encouraged athletes to continue training. Around 11,000 are expected for the Olympic Games, and another 4,400 for the Paralympic Games, which will open on August 25.

"As far as we all know, you're going to be in Tokyo," said Pound. “All indications are at this stage that everything will continue as usual. So stay focused on your sport and make sure that the IOC does not send you into a pandemic situation. ”

The modern Olympics dating from 1896 were only canceled during the war and faced boycotts in 1976 in Montreal, in 1980 in Moscow and in 1984 in Los Angeles, all in memory of Pound.

The Olympics in 1940 were to be in Tokyo, but they were canceled due to Japan's war with China and World War II.

Pound described the uncertainty as an important problem and repeated the position of the IOC: it depends on consultations with the World Health Organization, a United Nations agency, to make any move. So far, the games are underway.

"It's a big, big, big decision and you can't make it until you have reliable data on which to base it," said Pound. He said that any advice the IOC is receiving now "does not require the cancellation or postponement of the Olympic Games." It simply does not postpone something about the size and scale of the Olympic Games. There are so many moving parts, so many different countries and seasons, and competitive seasons and television seasons. You can't say we will do it in October. "

If changes have to be made, Pound said each option faces obstacles.

Pound said moving to another city seemed unlikely.

"Moving the place is difficult because there are few places in the world that could think about preparing the facilities in that short time to put something," said Pound.

The candidate for mayor of London, Shaun Bailey, has suggested the British capital as an alternative. The governor of Tokyo, Yuriko Koike, suggested that it was an inappropriate offer, since he used the virus as a political campaign fodder.

Pound said he would not favor a dispersion of events in several places because that would not "constitute an Olympic Games." You would end up with a series of world championships. "He said it would be very difficult to spread all these sports over a period of 17 days with only a few months in advance.

Staying in Tokyo but going back a few months probably does not satisfy American broadcasters, whose schedules are filled in the fall with American football, college football, European football, basketball, baseball and ice hockey. Of course, other global stations also have stuck schedules.

"It would be difficult to get the kind of general coverage that people expect around the Olympic Games," said Pound. "It is certainly more difficult than it would have been in 1964 in Tokyo, when you did not have the sports saturation schedule on television."

How about delaying a year, but staying in Tokyo? Japan is officially spending $ 12.6 billion to organize the Olympic Games, although a national audit board says the country is spending twice as much.

"Then you have to ask if you can keep the bubble together for an extra year," said Pound. "Then, of course, you have to adapt all this to all international sports programming."

Pound said the IOC has been building an "emergency fund,quot; for such circumstances, which is reported at around $ 1 billion. That could finance international sports federations that depend on the income of the IOC to operate, and the IOC itself.

"This would be what is usually called force majeure," said Pound, a Canadian lawyer in training, using the legal phrase for "unforeseeable circumstances."

"It is not an insurable risk and cannot be attributed to one or the other party." Then everyone takes their packages. There would be a lack of income on the side of the Olympic Movement. "

He said broadcasters can have their own insurance that would "mitigate some of the losses."

About 73% of the IOC's $ 5.7 billion revenue in a four-year Olympic cycle comes from transmission rights.

Pound said the future of the Tokyo Games was largely beyond the reach of the IOC, depending on the virus and if necessary.

"If it becomes something like the Spanish flu," said Pound, referring to a deadly pandemic in the early twentieth century that killed millions. "At that level of lethality, everyone should take their medications."

