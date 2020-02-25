200 Oakland police officers say goodbye to expelled chief Anne Kirkpatrick – Up News Info San Francisco

OAKLAND (Up News Info SF) – About 200 Oakland police officers gathered at the headquarters of their police union on Tuesday morning to emotionally say goodbye to police chief Anne Kirkpatrick, who was dismissed without cause Thursday night After three years at work.

Kirkpatrick seemed moved by the outpouring of short-term support, fighting tears when the officers hugged her and gave her flowers.

In brief comments to journalists, Kirkpatrick said: "These officers are the best of the best and have not deserved the criticism they have received."

Kirkpatrick, who began his work on March 1, 2017, said his dismissal from the Oakland Police Commission and Mayor Libby Schaaf "will destabilize the Police Department and the community."

Kirkpatrick added: "It saddens me to have to say goodbye."

Without being specific, Kirkpatrick said that some people in Oakland had been "looking over my shoulder,quot; and asking him to do things he didn't think were right.

She said she didn't want to do anything inappropriate and "wanted to be an honorable leader and maintain my integrity."

In an interview with KPIX 5 on Monday, Kirkpatrick said she was surprised by the shots.

"The mayor praises me but I get fired. I don't understand," Kirkpatrick said. “Even the federal monitor, who was here with me three weeks ago, tells me at his closing meeting, one by one; he said: "Anne, you are in the red zone." If you're a football fan like me, it means you're very close to the goal line. "

“I will ask the Department of Justice to enter and open an investigation on this entire reform process. Because something is wrong, ”he continued.

Schaaf said Thursday that the trust between the Police Commission and Kirkpatrick was "irrevocably broken,quot; and that keeping the chief in his job would prevent the city from moving forward.

Police Commission President Regina Jackson said the Police Department has not yet complied with the reforms that were ordered in a federal judicial agreement 17 years ago.

Acting assistant police chief Darren Allison is the acting chief of police until a permanent chief is selected.

The president of the Oakland Police Officers Association, Barry Donelan, said at the meeting for Kirkpatrick on Tuesday that "the process in which he shot was terrible and an abomination."

Donelan said: "The police will continue to do their duty, but they will wonder what new boss will want to work here and how long a new boss will last."

Donelan said Kirkpatrick had brought some stability to a Police Department that has now gone through nine different police chiefs since becoming president of the union in 2012.

Rocky Lucia, the union's lawyer, said the meeting for Kirkpatrick was impressive because it was only announced a few hours earlier and both sworn and non-sworn officers and technicians attended.

Lucia, who was the union's lawyer for many years, said the meeting was the largest she has ever seen, except on occasions when agents were killed in the line of duty.

