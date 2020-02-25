2 teenagers accused of Marcus Johnson shooting death – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Two teenagers were charged with the shooting death of Marcus Johnson earlier this month. The 17 and 16 year old boy has been charged with second degree murder.

On Saturday, February 15, agents in St. Paul were sent to the intersection of Kennard Street North and Ross Avenue. Upon arrival, officers found Johnson lying in the street with a gunshot wound. St. Paul firefighters paramedics declared Johnson dead at the scene.

An unidentified witness at the scene told police he thought he saw three men arrive in a silver Toyota Corolla. When the officers located the car, there was no one inside, but the lights were on and the car was running. Officers also found a 9 mm bullet shell in the front passenger seat.

According to police reports, the two accused children tried to steal Johnson's pot and drew their weapons. Johnson later revealed that he also had a gun, which triggered shots from the other two.

The Ramsey County coroner's office determined that the cause of death was the loss of blood from a shot.