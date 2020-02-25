2 cases of Travis Coronavirus in Contra Costa for treatment while CDC warns of pandemic – Up News Info San Francisco

COUNTY COUNTER COSTA (Up News Info SF) – Health officials in Contra Costa County confirmed on Tuesday that two cases of coronavirus were being treated in local hospitals, as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned of the growing risk of a world pandemic.

The two patients were transported to Contra Costa County on Tuesday morning from Travis Air Force Base in Solano County.

The patients, who were among the recent US evacuees of the Diamond Princess quarantine cruise ship in Japan, were receiving attention in Contra Costa due to the lack of space in the facilities closest to the base that could adequately isolate them to minimize the risk of propagation. virus.

Although both patients tested positive for COVID-19, they did not begin to show symptoms of the virus, such as fever and shortness of breath. However, the CDC's agreement with the Department of Defense requires that any positive evacuee be transferred from the base.

"The health system in our county is prepared to handle COVID-19," said Dr. Chris Farnitano of Contra Costa Health Services. "We have been working with our hospital partners to follow safety protocols to keep patients and health workers safe and minimize the risk of spreading the virus in Contra Costa."

The addition of the four new cases among Diamond Princess passengers evacuated to Travis brings the number of national cases to a total of 57.

Earlier on Tuesday, CDC officials announced that COVID-19 was approaching becoming an official pandemic.

Dr. Nancy Messonnier of the CDC said it is not about itself, but when the new virus will spread in the US. UU. And how many Americans will have a serious illness.

The doctor said the United States needs to employ new strategies to mitigate the impact of the disease and delay the spread after global reports of additional cases that occur without any known source of exposure in Italy and South Korea.

However, the CDC believes that the US strategy. UU. Currently implemented has slowed the entry and spread of the coronavirus and that containment in the US. UU. It has been successful so far.

CDC officials said they currently did not see community propagation, but without a vaccine to protect against the disease, without medicines to treat COVID-19 and more countries that report cases of community spread, containment at US borders. UU. It will be much harder.

That is why the CDC believes it is a matter of time before the virus spreads in the US. UU.

Messonnier warned the public to prepare for possible disruptions in their daily lives, including the closure of schools, the required telecommuting and delays for elective medical procedures, as efforts to contain and control the possible spread of COVID-19 in USA UU. They can accelerate in the coming weeks.

The CDC has issued travel notices for US citizens to avoid non-essential trips in China and South Korea and to practice enhanced precautions if they travel in Japan, Iran or Italy.