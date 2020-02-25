15 things to remember about the diary of a crazy black woman

J. Vespa / WireImage for LIONSGATE

one) Tyler Perry & # 39;first play, a gospel musical about adult victims of child abuse inspired by their own life called I know that I have been changedHe finally took off in Atlanta in 1998, six years after his first staging, part of which he spent living in his car. In 2001 he began to buy the work. Diary of a crazy black woman to Hollywood studios for a possible film adaptation. He heard "no,quot; more than a few times before Lions Gate Films bought the script in 2004.

"I met a study," Perry told Los Angeles Times in 2005 ", and the guy told me: & # 39; Black people go to church, they don't go to the movies & # 39; and I thought, I won't be able to make this movie here, and I left. I went to another studio and I started to get all these notes in my script: change this, change that … "Finally, Perry said, he decided that he would finance the production himself and put it on DVD.

"Then I received a call from Lions Gate, and they told me: & # 39; What do we need to do to be in business with you? & # 39;" he recalled. Once he felt certain that his creative desires would be considered fairly, "it was: & # 39; Well, let's do it & # 39;".