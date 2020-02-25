15 things to remember about the diary of a crazy black woman

Tyler perry He has built an entertainment empire. He owns one of the largest independent operation studios that produces content today, and is one of the richest people in the entertainment world.
But it had to start somewhere.
Fifteen years ago, Perry wrote, produced and starred in his first film, Diary of a crazy black womanAbout Helen, a housewife who has an emotional and spiritual awakening after her 18-year-old husband leaves her without ceremonies for another woman. A newspaper in which he recounts his deepest feelings helps him, and his ardent and malicious grandmother, Madea, who helps Helen calculate his self-esteem. Literally, at one point.
Diary of a crazy black woman He also marked the first appearance in a Madea film, played by a very makeup Perry in a fat suit, wig and glasses. The character was an instant hit with the public, if not always critical, and was followed by a lot of Madea-centric films.
But this started it all, and although it may have been obvious later, not everyone was trying to make a movie with Perry, or his frank alter ego, at first. This is how the film was made, whose success played an important role in the future approval of more films with black cast and telling these contemporary stories of everyday life:
one) Tyler Perry & # 39;first play, a gospel musical about adult victims of child abuse inspired by their own life called I know that I have been changedHe finally took off in Atlanta in 1998, six years after his first staging, part of which he spent living in his car. In 2001 he began to buy the work. Diary of a crazy black woman to Hollywood studios for a possible film adaptation. He heard "no,quot; more than a few times before Lions Gate Films bought the script in 2004.
"I met a study," Perry told Los Angeles Times in 2005 ", and the guy told me: & # 39; Black people go to church, they don't go to the movies & # 39; and I thought, I won't be able to make this movie here, and I left. I went to another studio and I started to get all these notes in my script: change this, change that … "Finally, Perry said, he decided that he would finance the production himself and put it on DVD.
"Then I received a call from Lions Gate, and they told me: & # 39; What do we need to do to be in business with you? & # 39;" he recalled. Once he felt certain that his creative desires would be considered fairly, "it was: & # 39; Well, let's do it & # 39;".
2. "Madea,quot;: the name of a southern colloquialism that means "dear mother,quot; and the character inspired by Perry's mother, Willie Maxine, his aunt "gun in a bag,quot; MayolaHe made his first appearance in Chicago in a production of Perry's play in 2000 I can do everything wrong alone. The character was supposed to only be on stage for a short time, but when another actress with a bigger part didn't appear one night, Perry extended the role of Madea, and it was a success.
"The softest and most understanding side is my mother," Perry explained to Oprah Winfrey for OR magazine in 2010. "Because I would say often, & # 39; He will beat you up, then he will turn you around and offer you a cake and a band aid or a transfer to the hospital & # 39;".
3. Perry approved to interpret not only an older woman, but also several characters on screen after seeing and admiring Eddie murphyThe performance of male and female members of a family in The crazy professor continuation The Klumps In DiaryPerry plays Madea; Madea's lascivious brother, Uncle Joe, a character who first appeared in I know that I have been changed; and Joe's narrow son, Brian.
Brian is a lawyer and a family man whose wife is fighting drug addiction, and is torn between trying to make it work and knowing that she has become a mother unfit for her two children.
4. The 26-room Atlanta mansion that belongs to Steve Harris& # 39; Charles and Kimberly EliseHelen, the mansion from which Charles casts his devoted wife, Helen, in order to live with the woman with whom he secretly fathered his two children, and who demanded Helen to stay with his grandmother Madea, was the real house of Perry, who baptized as Avec Chateau. .
Often asked at that time why he, a single man who basically lived alone, needed so much space, told Oprah in 2005: "It's not that I needed so much space. I wanted this house to talk about the possibility of what your life it can be when you believe. " (What did he mean when he told the New York Times in 2004 that the house "was a testimony of my religious faith,quot;)
5. There are obvious morals in Perry's stories, and one of the great lessons that can be learned from Diary of a crazy black woman it's about the importance of family and the simple pleasures of life (the simplicity that Helen lost sight of while she was trapped in the materialism and social struggle of Charles's world) and the ways in which women, especially women of color, they can find their identities by escaping their attempt to please or "fit in,quot;.
"It's a very powerful message that needs to fall on good ground to grow in Atlanta," Perry explained to Los Angeles Times in 2005. "Because many people, especially many African-American people, are caught in the routine of more, more, more."
6. Speaking of what inspired Diary of a crazy black woman, Perry recalled in 2005 in The Oprah Winfrey show a time when his mother, who suffered from diabetes complications, was blinded for about three months after eye surgery. "And my father, being faithful to his character, would take her to the hospital and leave her on the corner and leave, and leave her there. And she would have to depend on the kindness of strangers to help her enter the hospital." Three months later, his father was temporarily blinded in an accidental explosion, and his mother took proper care of him. "She taught me something that day," Perry said. "She said:" I can't let her change me. "She took care of him until he regained health, was there to help him, held his hand until the end. He just showed me how amazing he is."
And so, Helen does not turn her back on Charles after he is paralyzed in a shooting, although she also takes care of herself in the end and pursues a new life with the stocky Orlando, played by Shamar moore.
7. When asked if he could be seen forgiving a cheater like Charles in real life, Elise told MovieWeb: "For me, it really would. What happens is that you forgive but don't forget. You know, all that experience was a life lesson. First, she left her and didn't lose her whole life in that. She could forgive him, because you have to. For me, I understand that. I'm mature enough to know that if I live with this hate and anger, it's just going to swallow me and they'll be fine. "
8) Taraji P. Henson Y Blair Underwood They were running to play Helen and Charles, and although this project didn't work, everyone would work with Perry in the future. Underwood was in Madea family reunion, Debut as director of Perry, in 2006, and Perry directed Henson in The family that hunts, I can do everything wrong alone Y Acrimony of Tyler Perry.
9. Not everyone was convinced of the idea of acting alongside Perry dragged, since, after all, this was Madea's first exit.
"When I had the script for the first time, it scared me a little," Elise admitted to MovieWeb in 2005. "I thought: & # 39; A man dressed as a woman? That's not funny. I don't understand it. & # 39 ;. It wasn't until I sat down with Tyler, basically, and we all sat down and read the script. I couldn't do it without dying absolutely. "
10. After the indictment scene, where Helen pays bail and Madea gets house arrest after they show up at Helen's old house in an attempt to pick up something of her own, the judge is seen calling her Next case: "repeat offender,quot; Bobby Brown. You can listen to a woman who is supposed to be Whitney Houston I shout off camera, "Bobby! Bobby, I love you!" "Sit downMiss Houston! ", The judge orders.
Perry and Houston really became close friends in real life, and he tried to help her while she struggled with the addictions that eventually contributed to her death by accidental drowning in 2012. Perry spoke at her funeral. "I felt a great responsibility for her, for Whitney herself," he said in The next chapter of Oprah in 2013. "From the first day we sat in that restaurant and had a conversation, where she was so open with me, I felt the responsibility of doing my best to help her because I felt, like most people dealing with people who they have addiction problems, they feel the day of death is approaching. " He had Houston's daughter. Bobbi Kristina BrownLet's go on your comedy For better or worse when she wanted to try to act
11. The film won two NAACP Image Awards, Best Actress in a Movie for Elise and Best Supporting Actress for Cicely Tyson, who plays the mother of Helen, Myrtle, and five BET Comedy Awards: Best Theatrical Film, Best Leading Actor in a Theater Movie and Best Writing for Perry, Best Leading Actress for Elise and Excellent Direction for Darren Grant.
Tyson played Nana Mama, the beloved grandmother of the D.C. from Perry, in Alex Cross seven years later.
12) Shemar moore In real life, he wasn't that far from passionate Orlando, which memorably tells Helen that all he needs to do is wake up every morning, "and I'll take it from there."
"I think whatever character I do, I have to find some truth," Moore told Oprah in 2005, "and then Orlando is definitely a part of me … (My mother) told me:" Baby, don't worry. for making everyone happy. Just give it, you have to listen. Be who you are and they will come. And as for romance, I mean, when I'm feeling you, I do cheesy things … I know that one day I made rose petals from the main door, to the stairs, to the refrigerator. .. "But he failed to reveal who this was for.
13. The Orlando lion tattoo in the movie was not real, but Moore, who had been considering getting a tattoo for years, was inspired to finally do it, and put his own lion on his right shoulder after the production ended. .
14) Diary of a crazy black woman It costs $ 5.5 million, half of the money comes from Perry himself. "In regards to the general public," he told the LA Times"I really hope that (the public) will give him a chance and do it with an open mind. If he is looking to classify, he won't get it. It's not a comedy, it's not a drama, it's everything. When I was writing it, I was in a meeting in this study and this lady asked me: "Why did this happen in the third act?" and I said: & # 39; What is the third act? & # 39; I don't write from those experiences, I don't understand the structure of three acts and this must happen at this time. I only tell the story as it seems to me. "
Diary of a crazy black woman grossed $ 50.6 million. The following year he opened Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta.
15. In 2008, Perry won a lawsuit filed against him by playwright Donna West, who accused him of stealing the plot of his work. Fantasy of a black woman. The case went to trial, and a jury ruled unanimously that Perry had not stolen the plot. His lawyer told the Associated Press later: "We are very happy that jurors understood that Tyler Perry is an incredibly talented person who doesn't need to copy the work of others."
Madea continued to make films until last year, when he apparently made his last appearance, in A family funeral of Madea, after director-writer-producer-star Perry, whose performance portfolio has been expanded to include people like Girl is gone Y Vice-He finally felt that he had said everything he needed to say through the now iconic character's filter.
But since the funeral was not his, and heck, even if it was, the door is open for a return from Madea if they need it.
Which, by precedent, will probably be the case at some point.