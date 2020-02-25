1,000 tourists in Tenerife in quarantine after coronavirus diagnosis | News

%MINIFYHTML80cff9b315cf951156bff8c9a6c6cb4211% %MINIFYHTML80cff9b315cf951156bff8c9a6c6cb4212%

Madrid Spain – Up to 1,000 tourists and staff were confined Tuesday to a hotel in Tenerife in the Spanish Canary Islands after a visiting Italian doctor tested positive for coronavirus, health authorities said.

Guests and staff were being tested for the virus at the H1 Costa Adeje Palace hotel, in the Adeje complex, in the south of the island.

Police are watching the hotel to prevent people other than health workers from entering or leaving, and guests were confined to their rooms.

The unidentified doctor who was diagnosed with the virus on Tuesday volunteered for testing because he suspected he had symptoms of coronavirus.

He had spent a week on vacation with his wife at the resort, which is popular with British tourists, when he felt bad.

He is being treated in an isolation unit at the Nuestra Señora de Candelaria University Hospital. Today more tests will be carried out in Madrid to confirm the diagnosis.

Spanish media reported that a man and a woman, who are believed to have stayed in the same hotel, were also taken to the same hospital for tests.

The doctor diagnosed with the virus is from Lombardy, one of the Italian regions that is seeing serious official restrictions on the movement, after seven people died from coronavirus and 229 people were diagnosed.

"We are reviewing people who had contact with the patient, including people in the hotel," a spokesman for the Canary Islands health department told Al Jazeera.

Concerned guests at the hotel were worried that they too could have contracted the virus. A room in the four-star hotel costs almost 200 euros ($ 217) per night, but a leading source from the Canary Islands government told Al Jazeera: "At this time, our priority is the health situation. All questions about who will have to pay for the rooms and other arrangements will be discussed later. "

A British tourist, who did not want to be named but said he was on vacation for two weeks, told Al Jazeera: "This is scary. They are not telling us anything."

Edward Sanders, another Briton staying at the hotel, tweeted a note under the door of each guest's room, saying: "Dear guests, we regret to inform you that for healthy reasons, the hotel has been closed. Until the authorities sanitary warn, you must stay in your rooms. "

Here is the real note for those interested in seeing it. pic.twitter.com/UCAetoDZNv – Edward S Sanders (@CRckRestaurant) February 25, 2020

The Canary Islands are recovering from a sand storm in the Sahara that caused chaos over the weekend, fueled forest fires and forced hundreds of flights to cancel.

Stacey McCann, 41, of Bury in the UK, was worried because some guests of the H10 Adeje Palace Hotel took the same flight as her from Tenerife back to Manchester on Monday.

She tweeted: "Without going into crisis, since the families on our delayed flight (to Manchester) stayed on Saturday night at H10 Costa Adeje Palace, can you advise us what we should do?"

The Italian doctor is the third known case of coronavirus in Spain, although the other two patients have already been discharged after being quarantined in hospitals in La Gomera in the Canary Islands and Mallorca in the Balearic Islands.

David Crespo, editor of the Chronicle of the Canary Islands, said that the popularity of the Canary Islands among tourists throughout the year means that this could help spread the coronavirus.

"The islands are warm throughout the winter and people come from all over Europe, so with a virus that seems to be spreading through the human movement, this could present a special danger," he told Al Jazeera.

The outbreak in Italy and its commercial and proximity ties led the Spanish government to convene a special commission of several ministries on Tuesday to develop contingency plans for the spread of the virus.

"This changes many things, it is the beginning of a new period," said Pere Godoy, president of the Spanish Society of Epidemiology.

"Until now, the criteria for suspicion were simple: show symptoms and spend time in the Chinese province of Hubei. Now it is urgent to reformulate these criteria precisely, and that will be complicated because the situation in Italy is changing rapidly, and due to the deep ties between both countries. "