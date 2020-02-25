10 times Shahid Kapoor gave us parenting goals

%MINIFYHTMLc509747e97f13972041e32032492a5c211% %MINIFYHTMLc509747e97f13972041e32032492a5c212%

Maintaining a proper balance between work and personal life is a huge task, especially for Bollywood stars. But, actors like Shahid Kapoor never allow their family to stay in the back seat due to work. Shahid makes sure to take time for his family regularly despite a hectic work schedule. And now, thanks to social networks, we often have an idea of ​​the fun the star has with her children Misha and Zain. On the occasion of the actor's birthday, we decided to collect some of Shahid's most adorable moments with his little ones.

Scroll below to get your dose of tenderness.

