Zion Williamson "explosive, strong and knows how to play," says Warriors coach Steve Kerr | NBA News

Golden State coach Steve Kerr praised New Orleans rookie star Zion Williamson after the Pelicans victory over the Warriors on Sunday night.

Williamson had 28 points and seven rebounds and Jrue Holiday scored 11 of his 23 points in the fourth quarter when New Orleans retired late to beat the Golden State Warriors 115-101.

"It's explosive, strong and knows how to play," Kerr said of Williamson. "He is a really great player, young and without much experience. He is only going to improve."















1:39



Highlights of the New Orleans Pelicans trip to the Golden State Warriors in NBA Week 18



Williamson's performance was his eighth consecutive game with 20 or more points, the longest stretch of a rookie in the NBA this season. He shot 13 of 20 from the field and made his first triple since his NBA debut on January 22.

He had a good start with a pair of mates of alleys and a triple in the first quarter. The general team number 1 scored nine of the first 13 points of the Pelicans and also received a big block behind the center of the Warriors Eric Paschall under the basket.

The Pelicans won for the fifth time in six games after dominating the last 12 minutes. New Orleans had six triples and two mates in the fourth quarter, while beating Golden State 38-24.

Holiday led the late wave and got a lot of help. Nicolo Melli hit three triples and Williamson added a thunderous nailed into the alley.

















2:15



Watch the top 10 plays on Sunday night in the NBA!



Williamson also made his presence felt in the locker room with a part-time speech that gave the pelicans the boost they needed.

"It was one of those things that I just said, & # 39; Me, we have to play with more energy. We're much better than this & # 39;" said Williamson. "When it comes to that, if I say something, it means I'm in the game and something is not right. Obviously we got the victory and that's the most important part."

Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry said Williamson has already become an important voice in the team.

"He is not the typical 19-year-old boy," Gentry said. "He is a very mature child, very respectful of his teammates and they also respect him very much. It's about winning. Just winning."

















2:53



NBA analyst Gametime Stan Van Gundy believes that Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans have a legitimate hope of reaching the playoffs



Speaking in NBA TV Gametime After the victory of New Orleans, former Orlando Magic coach Stan Van Gundy suggested that Williamson could push the Pelicans into the playoffs. After winning seven of the last 10 games, New Orleans is now three and a half games away from the current eighth seed, the Memphis Grizzlies.

"The team has been fine since Zion returned, the fifth best offensive in the league," said Van Gundy. "Also (11th) they entered defensively in (the Warriors game). If they defend themselves they have a chance (to get the last place in the playoffs)."

The Memphis Grizzlies have the toughest schedule in the league the rest of the way, the New Orleans pelicans are the easiest.

