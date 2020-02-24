Your Monday briefing – The New York Times

What worries you about this virus?

It is more deadly than the flu, and is spreading like the flu. It may not be so fast, but these cases in which hundreds of people were infected in a church or on a cruise ship, that was scary. That was much faster than I expected.

Why are conspiracy theories gaining strength? We have reported on the belief in unfounded claims about the origins of the virus: some say so came from a laboratory in Wuhan, while Russian actors have spread a theory claiming that the United States is behind the outbreak.

Conspiracies are the first thing some people do when they face something new and scary. This happened with Zika; people rejected the truth that the virus caused microcephaly and blamed pesticides or genetically modified mosquitoes. But in medical school they teach you: if you hear footsteps, assume they are horses, not zebras. That is, first try the obvious diagnosis.

The obvious origin is the same as we saw in the SARS and the MERS: it is a bat virus that passes through other animals to people.