Your Monday briefing – The New York Times

Coronavirus gains ground in Europe
In the first major outbreak of the virus outside of Asia, Italy reported more than 150 confirmed cases on Sunday, a sharp increase of less than five last week. Authorities blocked at least 10 cities in the northern region of Lombardy, affecting at least 50,000 people.
A broader outbreak could test the principle of open borders that is essential for the European Union. Here are the latest updates and maps of where the virus has spread.
In other developments:
President Moon Jae-in put South Korea on high alert, after more than 760 cases of the virus were confirmed there. The measure empowers the government to ban visitors from China and take other radical measures to contain the outbreak.
Pakistan and Turkey temporarily closed their borders with Iran, which announced the closure of a week of schools, universities and cultural centers. The outbreak has killed at least 12 people in Iran, according to state television, the highest number of deaths outside of China.
Stock markets in Asia and Europe fell today, and futures markets suggested that Wall Street would also open lower.
In the USA In the US, the search for places to quarantine Americans encounters resistance from local officials who do not want patients to stay in their communities.
Spread "much faster than I expected,quot;
With all the news of coronavirus, it seemed like a good time for a small perspective. We asked Donald McNeil, a Times reporter who has covered epidemics and pandemics for almost two decades.
What worries you about this virus?
It is more deadly than the flu, and is spreading like the flu. It may not be so fast, but these cases in which hundreds of people were infected in a church or on a cruise ship, that was scary. That was much faster than I expected.
Why are conspiracy theories gaining strength? We have reported on the belief in unfounded claims about the origins of the virus: some say so came from a laboratory in Wuhan, while Russian actors have spread a theory claiming that the United States is behind the outbreak.
Conspiracies are the first thing some people do when they face something new and scary. This happened with Zika; people rejected the truth that the virus caused microcephaly and blamed pesticides or genetically modified mosquitoes. But in medical school they teach you: if you hear footsteps, assume they are horses, not zebras. That is, first try the obvious diagnosis.
The obvious origin is the same as we saw in the SARS and the MERS: it is a bat virus that passes through other animals to people.
Bernie Sanders seeks a coup de grace
After a crushing victory in the Nevada caucuses over the weekend, The Vermont senator focused his attention on South Carolina, where he hopes to beat the favorite in the polls, Joe Biden.
The Democratic race is entering a nine-day period that could determine the nomination, with a debate on Tuesday, the South Carolina primary on Saturday and the super Tuesday, March 3.
Reach: Mr. Sanders has won the most votes in the first three states. Here are five conclusions from the Nevada committees and the highlights of Sunday's campaign.
News Analysis: All major Democratic candidates have proposed billions of dollars in taxes to businesses and wealthy Americans. "People believe that taxes are too low for the very rich," said Neera Tanden, president of the liberal Center for American Progress. "That has become a fundamental belief."
If you have 6 minutes, it's worth it
Learn to reverse an overdose
Carter County, Tennessee, is one of the many American communities affected by the opioid crisis. In an effort to save lives, county health officials adopted a practical, albeit radical, strategy: teaching children up to 6 years to reverse an overdose, using a nasal spray called Narcan. Upstairs, after a training session in a library, each child received a blue bag containing two doses of Narcan to take home.
But in a socially conservative region, where addiction is often considered a sin, health workers have encountered strong opposition to training.
This is what is happening most.
President Trump in India: Mr. Trump We started a two-day visit today, attending a rally of more than 100,000 people at a cricket stadium in the western city of Ahmedabad.
The economic truce of Venezuela: Decades of socialist style control devastated the country's economy. Now, capitalism is helping to keep Venezuela afloat and President Nicolás Maduro in power. Our correspondent explains the trade agreement that was the cornerstone of that transformation.
Snapshot: Above, a forest this month in New South Wales, Australia, which was damaged by a fire late last year. The devastating floods followed the fire season of the country, a cycle that scientists call "compound extremes,quot;: a climate disaster that intensifies the following.
In Memory: B. Smith, famous for her Manhattan restaurant, also wrote books, presented a television show and created a furniture line. She died on Saturday at 70.
Metropolitan Daily: In this week’s column, lots of letters to send, another round at McSorley and more stories to read about New York City.
Cook: The winter vegetable soup is prepared in about an hour.
Listens: "No Time to Die,quot; makes Billie Eilish, 18, the youngest artist to record a James Bond song, and sees her fall into a role approved by the baby boomers.
Read: With a clear voice and a little suspense, "Jane Against the World,quot; by Karen Blumenthal traces the difficult path that led to legal abortion in the United States.
Smarter life: Many devices claim that they stop snoring. Wirecutter, a product review site owned by The Times, found some that work.
And now for the backstory in …
Covering Kobe Bryant
The memorial for former N.B.A. star and Gianna, her 13-year-old daughter, takes place at 1 p.m. This today in Los Angeles, and it will be broadcast live on the Lakers. Bryant and his daughter died, along with seven others, in a helicopter crash last month.
Our basketball writer Marc Stein reflected in covering Bryant's career for Times Insider. Here is a condensed and edited version.
Bryant was 17 when he joined the Lakers in July 1996. I was the 27-year-old Lakers writer for The Los Angeles Daily News. He had been in the N.B.A. He won for only two and a half years. You can safely conclude that Bryant, extremely confident and deeply ambitious, was the first player I covered who was 10 years younger than me.
I ended up walking away before the first N.B.A. Bryant's playoff game when a job offer from The Dallas Morning News proved too good to pass up. But following Bryant almost every day during his first nine months in Los Angeles managed to keep me on his radar for the next two decades.
He never told me, but he was convinced that it was because he had been there from the difficult beginning, when he listened regularly to Shaquille O & # 39; Neal singing "I think Showboat is our future,quot;, changing the words to the first line of " The Greatest Love of All "by Whitney Houston
"Showboat,quot; was Shaq's sarcastic nickname for Bryant, who initially struggled to fit into a team full of veterans.
We developed a ritual in Bryant's visits to play in Dallas. I would approach the American Airlines Center loading dock to intercept it as soon as I got off the team bus. He gave me the opportunity to walk with him to the visitors' locker room before the usual group of reporters swarmed.
But when we met Bryant, it's the youth I've been back to since January 26, when his helicopter crashed into a hill near Calabasas, California.
I can't help how Bryant's beloved "Gigi,quot;, like his father when he became a Laker, was a mere teenager.
