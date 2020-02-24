Your Monday briefing – The New York Times

Italy fights the worst outbreak of coronavirus in Europe

Italy closed the Lombardy region, stopping the lives of some 50,000 people in 10 cities, after more than 150 cases of coronavirus appeared in the country in just a few days. Three people died and 26 were in intensive care, as Europe began to face one of the most serious open border tests.

Cities were blocked and isolation camps were planned, as the iconic Venice Carnival was canceled and fear permeated Milan Fashion Week. Here are the main developments around the world since the weekend:

President Moon Jae-in put South Korea on high alert, a measure that empowers the government to block cities, after more than 760 cases of the virus were confirmed. Many of them were traced to a secret religious sect.

Several countries closed their borders with Iran, which reported the highest number of deaths outside of China: eight people, according to state media.

The World Health Organization told African leaders that they needed to prepare for the virus.

Here are the latest maps of where the virus has spread and advice for travelers.

A spread "much faster than I expected,quot;

In the midst of all these developments, it seemed like a good time to have some perspective. We sat down with our infectious diseases journalist, Donald G. McNeil Jr., who has covered epidemics and pandemics for almost two decades.

What worries you about this virus?

It is more deadly than the flu, and is spreading like the flu. It may not be so fast, but these cases in which hundreds of people were infected in a church or aboard the Diamond Princess, that was terrifying. That was much faster than I expected.