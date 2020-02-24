Your Monday briefing – The New York Times

Italy fights the worst outbreak of coronavirus in Europe
Italy closed the Lombardy region, stopping the lives of some 50,000 people in 10 cities, after more than 150 cases of coronavirus appeared in the country in just a few days. Three people died and 26 were in intensive care, as Europe began to face one of the most serious open border tests.
Cities were blocked and isolation camps were planned, as the iconic Venice Carnival was canceled and fear permeated Milan Fashion Week. Here are the main developments around the world since the weekend:
-
President Moon Jae-in put South Korea on high alert, a measure that empowers the government to block cities, after more than 760 cases of the virus were confirmed. Many of them were traced to a secret religious sect.
-
%MINIFYHTML8ff292b25bbc2a0d6fc2b4e1f3c6942513% %MINIFYHTML8ff292b25bbc2a0d6fc2b4e1f3c6942514%
The third death related to the Diamond Princess cruise, in quarantine for a long time in Japan, was reported, since the number of confirmed cases between passengers and crew members reached 691. (This is how a luxury vacation became an epidemiological nightmare).
-
Several countries closed their borders with Iran, which reported the highest number of deaths outside of China: eight people, according to state media.
-
The World Health Organization told African leaders that they needed to prepare for the virus.
Here are the latest maps of where the virus has spread and advice for travelers.
A spread "much faster than I expected,quot;
In the midst of all these developments, it seemed like a good time to have some perspective. We sat down with our infectious diseases journalist, Donald G. McNeil Jr., who has covered epidemics and pandemics for almost two decades.
What worries you about this virus?
It is more deadly than the flu, and is spreading like the flu. It may not be so fast, but these cases in which hundreds of people were infected in a church or aboard the Diamond Princess, that was terrifying. That was much faster than I expected.
Why are conspiracy theories gaining strength? We have reported on the belief in unfounded claims about the origins of the virus: some say so came from a laboratory in Wuhan, while Russian actors have spread a theory claiming that the United States is behind the outbreak.
Conspiracies are the first thing some people do when they face something new and scary. This happened with Zika; people rejected the truth that the virus caused microcephaly and blamed pesticides or genetically modified mosquitoes. But in medical school they teach you: if you hear footsteps behind you, first assume they are horses, not zebras. That is, first try the obvious diagnosis.
The obvious origin is the same as we saw in the SARS and the MERS: it is a bat virus that passes through another animal to people.
Even so, it would be easy to ignore it, buried at the end of a long list of potential risks to the world economy. "I did not bend to the pressure of the Europeans," Treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin said defiantly.
Context: JPMorgan and the International Monetary Fund have recently warned about the existential threats of climate change, but the Trump administration has tried to occlude the problem, and Mnuchin recently made headlines by mocking Greta Thunberg, the teenage climate activist.
A sordid scandal in the Bahamas
Since a fire damaged part of its extravagant complex in the Bahamas, Canadian fashion executive Peter Nygard, above, has been at war with his neighbor, Louis Bacon, an American billionaire.
His complex battle has helped provoke a lawsuit against Mr. Nygard in which he is accused of exploiting teenage girls. "He takes advantage of the girls of the poor," one of his former employees He told our reporters.
This is what is happening most.
U.S. presidential race UU .: Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont won big at the Nevada assemblies over the weekend. Now look for a coup de grace in South Carolina on Saturday.
India: President Trump is coming to a It's a show the size of Trump, but his real estate business in the country, the largest abroad, is suffering with the rest of the economy.
Spain: A guarded complex of luxury homes surrounded by infrared sensors near Marbella was home away from the home of a former fugitive chief of the Mexican state oil company.
Snapshot: Above, a design by Christian Louboutin, a high-end French shoe designer known for red soles. He worked with our Styles team to give him a private 3-D tour of his inaugural exhibition in Paris. It is much more than shoes.
The end of an era: Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, agreed with Buckingham Palace give up the future use of the term "real."
What we are reading: This essay on medium. Our interpreter's columnist, Amanda Taub, says: "This beautifully written piece uses the idea of,quot; the prayers you have left "to frame six autobiographical vignettes."
Now, a break from the news
Cook: Night of the week Vegetarian chili with cheddar cheese is prepared in a pan, because the short sides of the pan encourage greater evaporation and faster thickening.
Listens: "No Time to Die,quot; makes Billie Eilish the youngest artist to record a Bond song, and sees artist Gen Z fall into a role approved by the boom.
Read: With a clear voice and a little suspense, "Jane Against the World,quot; by Karen Blumenthal traces the difficult path that led to legal abortion in the United States.
Smarter life: Many devices claim that they stop snoring. Wirecutter, a product review site owned by The Times, found some that really work.
And now for the backstory in …
Covering Kobe Bryant
The memorial for basketball star Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna, 13, takes place today in Los Angeles at 10 a.m. Pacific Time (at 6 p.m. in London, to be broadcast live on the Lakers) Bryant and his daughter died, along with seven others, in a helicopter crash last month that caused the duel of friends, family, playmates and fans of the basketball star.
Our basketball writer Marc Stein reflect on covering Bryant's career for Times Insider. Here is a condensed and edited version of his thoughts.
Bryant was 17 when he joined the Lakers in July 1996. I was the 27-year-old Lakers writer for The Los Angeles Daily News. He had been in the N.B.A. He won for only two and a half years. You can safely conclude that Bryant, extremely confident and deeply ambitious, was the first player I covered who was 10 years younger than me.
I ended up walking away before the first N.B.A. Bryant's playoff game when a job offer from The Dallas Morning News proved too good to pass up. But following Bryant almost every day during his first nine months in Los Angeles managed to keep me on his radar for the next two decades.
He never told me, but he was convinced that it was because he had been there from the difficult beginning, when he listened regularly to Shaquille O & # 39; Neal singing "I think Showboat is our future,quot;, changing the words to the first line of " The Greatest Love of All "by Whitney Houston
"Showboat,quot; was Shaq's sarcastic nickname for Bryant, who initially struggled to fit into a team full of veterans, and who had even less patience than acceptance.
We developed a ritual in his visits to play in Dallas. I would approach the American Airlines Center loading dock to intercept it as soon as I got off the team bus. He gave me the opportunity to walk with him to the visitors' locker room before the usual group of reporters swarmed.
But when we met Bryant, it's the youth I've been back to since January 26, when his helicopter crashed into a hill near Calabasas, California., killing Bryant, Gianna and the other seven on board.
I can't help how Bryant's beloved "Gigi,quot;, like his father when he became a Laker, was a mere teenager.
That's all for this informative session. Until next time.
– Penn
Thank you
To Mark Josephson and Eleanor Stanford for the break from the news. You can contact the team at [email protected]
P.S.
• We are listening to "The Daily,quot;. Our last episode is about Senator Bernie Sanders and the Nevada committees.
• Here is today's Mini Crossword Puzzle and a hint: Fireplace Fuel (four letters). You can find all our puzzles here.
• Do you subscribe to one of the Times-focused technology newsletters? We would like to know about you.