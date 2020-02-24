YOU. He is proud of his latest achievement and congratulates Cardi B, Chance The Rapper and the rest of his team

Recently, T.I.'s wife, Tiny Harris, and rapper fans congratulated him on the last achievement he scored. He and his team won a NAACP award for Rhythm and flow, and his wife made sure to mark this important moment of his social media account.

She congratulated her husband and everyone who participated in the winning project.

The couple took their daughter Heiress Harris to the important event and there, as already reported, she stole the entire show.

He even joined Rihanna even if he wasn't aware of the magnitude of the moment.

Tip also wanted to congratulate his gang and show people how proud he is.

‘Congratulations to da Gang @netflix @iamcardib @chancetherapper @jessecollinsent @dionnenicoleharmon @johnlegend (and all the other producers IG's not aware of) … WE DID THAT SH! T‼ ️ Also an extra special thanks to all the artists who were brave enough to pursue their dreams on that stage and decide their destiny in front of the world … You are all true MVPs ”

I LIFTED MY GLASS TO ALL YALLLL🥂🍾🥃🍷🍹 # RhythmandFlow Season 2 anyone❓❓❓🤭 ’Tip captioned its post.

People jumped into the comments section to congratulate him.

Someone said: ‘Yes, the show was great! They all gave an interesting insight and gave the program something special: they had to keep watching and I can't wait for season 2 ".

Another follower had this idea: "Auditions must be held in Arizona: there is a lot of talent here that all celebrities wouldn't even know, so yes, season 2, and auditions in Arizona."

Apart from this, Tip has been living his best life together with his family and lately he has highly praised his wife and children on social networks.

It is worth noting that Tip made many of his fans and followers happy when he posted some very nice photos of his wife.



