YOU. Expresses discomfort at the stepdaughter's relationship with rapper Bandhunta Izzy

Admitting that he went so far as to verify the background of Zonnique Pullins' boyfriend and found nothing negative in him, T.I. He says he is still "uncomfortable with what might happen in the future."

As a rapper who has been caught in a trap scandal in the past, YOU. He is fully aware of the lifestyle of being a famous MC. Therefore, as a father who has raised his wife, Tiny a.k.a. Cotta TamelaZonnique Pullins' daughter as her own son, the 39-year-old has expressed concern about her stepdaughter's relationship with a rapper partner, Bandhunta Izzy.

In a recent episode of his podcast "Expeditively", the creator of hits "Whatever you want" shared his honest opinion on the matter during a discussion with Fabulouswhose stepdaughter Taina Williams is dating Chicago rapper G Herbo. In revealing that he could not trust Bandhunta at the beginning, he said that his first reaction to the young couple's relationship at that time was "f ** k this n *** a & # 39; until he proves otherwise."

YOU. He revealed that "he went so far as to verify his background, where he is from," but "his pedigree seems to return without blemish." Admitting that Bandhunta is "a great cat" and "a respectable young man," he added, "I have nothing negative to say about him."

Still, the Atlanta-born artist is "uncomfortable with what might happen in the future." Noting that he does not let his "level of discomfort fade into his happiness," T.I. Try to keep your "discomfort exclusively." He explained: "I don't share that discomfort with her or him … I just stay calmly uncomfortable, for myself [laughs]."

Having nothing but my best wishes for the couple, T.I. He added that he expects Zonnique and Bandhunta to marry and live happily ever after. "I admit this, they have lasted much longer than I expected, so at this point, I am supporting you to go to the end," he said.

As for Fabolous, he had a different approach with his stepdaughter's boyfriend, G Herbo. "Of course, I was attentive, but I tried not to judge because I know how they judge us," he shared. "I know it for walking in a room and for having the title of rapper, automatically, the bad boy, you did wrong, infidelity."

Defending rap stars in general, the 42-year-old continued: "And that doesn't mean those titles: every stereotype comes from the experience. It doesn't come from anywhere, so I understand it." Trying to be as fair as possible in judging her stepdaughter's boyfriend, he added: "But at the same time, let me not judge him until I know him. That's what I wanted to do with him."